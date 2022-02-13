Western Kentucky's softball team closed weekend play with a five-inning run-rule win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Sunday with a 13-1 win in College Station, Texas.
The Hilltoppers closed play in the Aggie Classic with a 3-1 record and head home for their next 10 games. In an offensive outpouring, WKU racked up 12 hits while scoring a season-best 13 runs.
"I thought we had a great response today," said WKU coach Amy Tudor in a news release. "We looked sharp offensively, ran well and pitched it well. It was a great team win."
WKU saw four Hilltoppers register two-hit games with TJ Webster, Jordan Ridge, Taylor Sanders and Randi Drinnon all doing so. Ridge and Sander both tallied three RBIs while Maddie Bowlds, Taylor Davis and Kennedy Foote all drove in two.
For the first time of the season, the Hilltoppers struck in the opening frame after taking advantage of a Texas A&M-Corpus Christi error for a 1-0 lead. The Islanders bounced back in the bottom of the inning and reciprocated the unearned run to tie the game back at 1.
WKU retook the lead in their next trip to the plate, as 12 Hilltoppers made a plate appearance. WKU scored seven in the inning for an 8-1 advantage. Ridge sent a base hit back up the middle for two RBIs and Sanders followed with an RBI single to make it 4-1.
From there, Bowlds connected for a two-run double to open the game up. Davis kept things moving with a two-run single to account for the sixth and seventh runs.
WKU adding three more runs in the third to push out to an 11-1 lead. Webster sent a one-out single to left field to get things started before Ridge delivered a double. Next up, Sanders posted a two-RBI single before Brylee Hage closed the frame's scoring with a sac fly to right field.
Scoring continued into the fourth for WKU, tacking on two more runs for the 13-1 advantage. Abby Newman led off the inning with a single before Bailey Curry drew a walk. Drinnon followed up with a base hit for her second hit of the game to load the bases. Next up, Kennedy Foote delivered a two-run single.
Shelby Nunn tossed four innings of work, allowing four hits and no earned runs while striking out four. Kelsie Houchens pitched the final inning for her WKU debut and worked a 1-2-3 frame including her first strikeout.
WKU is back in action Friday at home for the WKU Hilltopper Classic, facing Central Michigan at 3 p.m. and Bellarmine at 5:30 p.m. at the WKU Softball Complex.
