After dropping Friday's series opener against Charlotte, Western Kentucky's softball team scored five unanswered runs in game two to secure the sixth come-from-behind win of the season.
WKU freshman Kennedy Foote delivered the clutch go-ahead hit in the day's second game to help the Tops even the series at 1-1. Charlotte won the opener 5-4, and WKU took the nightcap 5-3 at the WKU Softball Complex.
"We showed some fight in game two tonight and saw a lot of different players step up in key moments," WKU coach Amy Tudor said in a news release.
WKU moves to 18-10 with the split and is now 2-4 in Conference USA, while Charlotte sits at 26-11 and 10-4.
WKU's redshirt seniors each added to their impressive career numbers. Paige Carter appeared in her 200th career game in the series opener. Kelsey Aikey collected seven strikeouts across the doubleheader and now needs just nine to tie and 10 to reset the WKU career strikeouts record.
WKU struck first to open the weekend series against Charlotte with seven batters stepping into the box in the bottom of the opening frame. The Hilltoppers totaled four hits including an RBI single from Kendall Smith followed by an RBI double from Jordan Ridge. WKU headed back to the field with a 2-0 lead.
In the top of the third, Charlotte would put runners on second and third before TJ Webster fired a grounder back to Smith at home to keep the 49ers off the scoreboard. From there, Aikey recorded strikeouts for the second and third outs.
Charlotte got on the board in the top of the fourth with a two-run home run to tie the game at 2-all.
Smith gave the Hilltoppers a 3-2 lead with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth – her fourth of the season.
The 49ers responded in the top of the seventh with a two-run double to claim the lead at 4-3.
Brylee Hage led off the bottom of the seventh with a double and moved to third on a fielder's choice that resulted in the bases loaded with one out. WKU did not manage to scratch across a run, however, and Charlotte would claim the series' opening game.
Shelby Nunn took the loss in the circle after 3 2/3 innings in relief. She allowed two hits and two runs while striking out a pair. Aikey earned the start and tossed 3 1/3 innings with three strikeouts and three hits allowed while also allowing a pair of runs.
Charlotte struck first in game two, scoring one run in the second and two runs in the third. WKU responded in the bottom of the third with a pair of runs off a Smith base hit that scored Carter and Ridge.
WKU struck for two more runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead. Kennedy Sullivan connected for a leadoff double before Hage drew a walk two batters later. From there, Foote sent a two-run double to the wall in left-center for the 4-3 Hilltopper lead.
The Hilltoppers added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth after Taylor Davis drew a leadoff walk and ultimately came around to score on a sacrifice fly from Sullivan for the 5-3 margin.
Katie Gardner drew the start in the circle and worked 2 1/3 innings while allowing six hits, three runs and striking out three. Aikey took over and worked two innings of one-hit ball while striking out four before exiting due to injury.
Nunn closed things out for the Tops, throwing 2 2/3 innings of one-hit ball while striking out a pair to earn the win.
Rain washed out action Saturday. The Tops and Charlotte will play a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m. Sunday at the WKU Softball Complex.