The Western Kentucky baseball team fell to Old Dominion 5-4 on Saturday at Nick Denes Field to close the season.
“I’m just proud of these guys,” WKU head coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. “It’s always hard when the final out is made on the season, but I’m proud of these guys and the way they went about their business. When it ends it’s really hard, they’re going through a lot of emotions right now, but they certainly played hard and they pitched hard and they did what we wanted them to do. They gave us a great effort today.”
Old Dominion's weekend sweep of the Hilltoppers marked the second straight league series in which WKU was swept. WKU finishes the season with an 18-36 overall record and a 7-23 mark in Conference USA play. The Hilltoppers finished last in the league standings and did not make the field for the upcoming C-USA Tournament.
The season finale also marks the end of the Pawlowski era as WKU's head coach. The school announced Wednesday he would resign at the conclusion of the season to pursue other opportunities. Pawlowski was the program's head coach for the last seven season, compiling a 142-200-1 record with the Hilltoppers.
Pawlowski received a contract extension during the offseason – one that was unanimously approved by WKU’s Board of Regents at its Dec. 10 meeting. The new deal went through the 2025 season. WKU had made back-to-back C-USA Tournaments entering the 2022 season, but the program hasn’t had an overall winning record in a full season since going 29-28 in 2014 – the 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sean Bergeron earned the starting nod on the mound in Saturday's season finale for the Hilltoppers, allowing six hits and five runs while recording seven strikeouts in six frames. WKU used Hunter Crosby, Logan Bowen and Jake Kates from there, with the trio combining to toss three innings of scoreless action while striking out two batters.
The Hilltoppers got on the board first, scoring on an error in the opening inning. Old Dominion responded with a three-run homer from Chris Dengler the next inning.
Hunter Evans hit a solo shot to left in the second to make it 3-2, but the Monarchs tacked on two more with a two-run homer from Josh Trujillo in the third.
WKU got within a run in the final inning with a two-run homer from Justin Carlin, but couldn't complete the comeback as it fell 5-4 to close the season.
Sam Armstrong picked up the win for Old Dominion, allowing two runs – one earned – on five hits with two strikeouts in six innings. Jason Hartline allowed two runs on three hits with two strikeouts in two innings. Noah Dean picked up the save, allowing one hit in a scoreless inning of action.
The C-USA Tournament is scheduled to be played May 25-29 at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Miss. Southern Miss claimed the league's regular-season title and is the top seed entering the eight-team tournament, followed in order of seeding by Louisiana Tech, Old Dominion, Florida Atlantic, UTSA, Middle Tennessee, Charlotte and UAB.
The format is two double-elimination brackets, with four teams each, with the winners of each bracket meeting in a single-elimination championship game. Old Dominion is the defending champion, while host and top seed Southern Miss has won three of the last five tournaments