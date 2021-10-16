NORFOLK, Va. -- Will Ignont thought back to a conversation he had with teammate DeAngelo Malone during Western Kentucky's spring football training sessions after the Hilltoppers beat Old Dominion 43-20 at S.B. Ballard Stadium on Saturday.
The Tennessee transfer linebacker in his first season of full eligibility with the Hilltoppers saw himself and the defensive end, who was Conference USA's Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, as leaders on that side of the ball.
It's a unit that had struggled to slow quality offenses early in the season -- including during a four-game losing streak that came to a close with the victory over the Monarchs -- but the two led WKU's best defensive performance of the season Saturday in Norfolk, Va.
"I can remember even back to the spring telling DeAngelo like, 'We've got to be the guys bring everybody along,' and today it just felt good for us to come out there and start fast," Ignont said. " ... We're just looking to build off that going into these next conference games."
In Saturday's victory, WKU led first for the first time this season. Having to battle back was fine during a season-opening win over FCS UT Martin, but against the likes of Army, Indiana, Michigan State and UTSA, the Hilltoppers couldn't complete comebacks and fell to 1-4 overall and 0-1 in Conference USA play.
But with the help of a strong defensive start against Old Dominion, the Hilltoppers came out on top.
The 20 points allowed were the fewest by the Hilltoppers so far this season. In each of its first five games, WKU had allowed at least 14 points by halftime -- including 28 last week against UTSA and 42 the week before at Michigan State. The Hilltoppers allowed the Monarchs just a second-quarter field goal in the first half and led 30-3 at the break.
Saturday's game was only the second time this season the Hilltoppers didn't allow a touchdown on an opponent's opening possession, and holding Old Dominion scoreless in the opening frame marked the first time WKU shut out an opponent in a quarter since the first quarter of a 38-35 loss at Army on Sept. 11 -- the only other game it didn't allow an opening score.
"Huge shoutout to coach Mo (defensive coordinator Maurice Crum), though," Ignont said. "Coach Mo, he was dialing it up today. Every situation it seemed like we were almost in the perfect play call. Really just coach Mo and us just going out and executing the game plan."
While WKU's offense has been one of the best in the nation in the early going, its defense was statistically one of the worst. The Hilltoppers' scoring defense ranked 124th of 130 FBS teams with 38.4 points allowed per game and its total defense ranked 123rd with 480.4 yards allowed per game entering the weekend.
The Hilltoppers still allowed Old Dominion to move the ball Saturday -- the Monarchs finished with 446 total yards -- but they forced turnovers by putting pressure on Hayden Wolff, a quarterback making his first start, and limited the amount of times Old Dominion could add points to the board.
The Hilltoppers matched their season total of five sacks Saturday, with two coming from Ignont, who also added an interception late to help close the victory. Malone finished with a team-high 2.5 tackles for loss, including a strip sack recovered by Jeremy Darvin. Juwuan Jones and Michael Pitts each added a sack as well, and safety Antwon Kincade intercepted a pass that he returned 29 yards. WKU had forced five turnovers in its first five games.
"I thought coach Crum did a great job of bringing interior pressure, changing up the coverages, getting our best guys on the field -- he rotated a lot of guys tonight as well and it made a major impact," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. "The quarterback wasn't comfortable in the pocket all night. He didn't want to have to throw it, got off his spot and now he's throwing it to us, and that's what good defenses do. It was great to see tonight and they did a fantastic job."
The turnovers led to 10 of WKU's points. Kincade's 29-yard return set the Hilltoppers up for a three-play, 45-yard scoring drive that was capped off by a 15-yard reception by Daewood Davis from Bailey Zappe. Darvin's fumble recovery on Malone's strip sack gave the Hilltoppers the ball back with 1:16 until halftime, which was enough time to set up a 20-yard field goal from Brayden Narveson. Ignont's interception put the ball back in WKU's hands, allowing backup quarterback Drew Zaubi to take the field and run out the clock.
WKU had planned to face D.J. Mack Jr., a UCF transfer who had started Old Dominion's first six games and thrown for 859 yards and five touchdowns with seven interceptions on 86-of-167 passing and also rushed for 171 yards and six touchdowns on a team-high 72 attempts.
But the change in quarterback didn't change the Hilltoppers' plans.
"It didn't change anything," Malone said. "We still came out with the mindset of whoever's at quarterback, we're going after him and that's what we did."
The Monarchs had struggled offensively at times this season, and entered the weekend ranked 11th in C-USA with 23.7 points per game. ODU averaged 179.2 per game on the ground, and had four players with over 180 yards rushing on the season. WKU limited Old Dominion to 119 yards rushing with two touchdowns on 37 attempts. Old Dominion also converted just 6-of-16 third-down attempts and 1-of-3 fourth-down attempts.
A.J. Brathwaite Jr. and Miguel Edwards each finished with 10 tackles for WKU, while Ignont and Malone had nine and eight, respectively.
"The key to playing good defense is get after the quarterback -- stop the run game and get after the quarterback -- and the defense did a good job tonight with that," Helton said.
WKU is scheduled to next travel to Miami to face FIU in a 6 p.m. CT game next weekend. The Panthers are 1-5 and have been off since an Oct. 8 loss to Charlotte.