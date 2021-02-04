The Western Kentucky men’s basketball team’s series at Florida Atlantic has been postponed until Sunday and Monday because of additional COVID-19 testing for the Hilltopper program.
On Thursday morning before the team’s scheduled departure for Florida, multiple members of the travel party presented with symptoms of illness. Those travel party members subsequently tested negative for COVID-19 later Thursday.
The entire travel party tested negative for COVID-19 on PCR swab tests Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Out of an abundance of caution, the entire travel party will receive another PCR test Friday. If those results return negative, WKU will travel to Florida on Saturday.
The games between the Hilltoppers and the Owls are now scheduled for 11 a.m. CT Sunday and 5 p.m. CT Monday in Boca Raton, Fla. The games will still be broadcast on ESPN+.{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.