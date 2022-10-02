The No. 25 Western Kentucky volleyball posted a quick 3-0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-19) sweep of Charlotte on Sunday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
The Hilltoppers (16-2 overall, 4-0 Conference USA) recorded 11 aces in the match – just one shy of the season-high set in the first match of the season Aug. 26 against Miami-Ohio. Six of the 11 aces came in the second set alone.
Four Hilltoppers recorded multiple aces in the match. Katie Howard led that category with four – a career best for the Bowling Green native. Freshman libero Abby Schaefer had three, while Ashley Hood and Katie Isenbarger each posted two. In addition to the 11 aces, the Hilltoppers had a clean game behind the line committing just two errors on 74 attempts for a .973 serve percentage.
Lauren Matthews led the Hilltoppers with 13 kills off of 23 attacks. Kenadee Coyle hit .643 in the match with 10 kills, and Isenbarger added nine in an efficient day – she hit .692 in the win. Callie Bauer had 36 assists and Paige Briggs had a match-high 13 digs. The Hilltoppers hit .311 in the match.
Emani' Foster led Charlotte with 11 kills, but the Hilltoppers limited the junior outside hitter to just a .100 hitting percentage on 40 attacks. Jessica Ricks added seven kills for the 49ers, who hit .219, and Annika Thompson had 16 assists.
The win was the Hilltoppers’ 16th straight over Charlotte – a streak that dates back to Oct. 2, 1987.
WKU will have a week off before hosting UTSA on Oct. 9 at E.A. Diddle Arena. The match is scheduled to begin at noon.