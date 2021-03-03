The Western Kentucky men's golf team is set to travel to St. Simmons Island, Ga., this weekend as it participates in the Sea Palms Invitational starting Thursday.
The Hilltoppers are one of 16 teams competing in the three-day, 54-hole event.
WKU will start its weekend off Thursday at 7:15 a.m. CT playing with all five Hilltopper golfers in one group for the entirety of the weekend. The squad tees off for round two Friday at 7:30 a.m. and will follow it with the final round Saturday. WKU will play 18 holes each day at the par-71, 6,608-yard Sea Palms Resort Golf Course.
Entering their fifth tournament of the season, the Tops are coming off their lowest team score of the season and will look to continue to improve on that mark. Sophomore Luke Fuller is at the top of the lineup in Georgia as he scored a team-low 69 in his final round of the last tournament.
Following Fuller in the lineup are senior captains Christian Tooley, Tom Bevington and Caleb O’Toole. The trio has led the team this season with four top-25 finishes among them. Bevington leads the team in scoring average this season at an even 74.0.
Rounding out the lineup is Connery Meyer in the Hilltoppers’ fifth spot. The freshman is coming off of his lowest 54-hole score, and lowest round of his collegiate career at the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate.
The 16-team field includes opponents from 10 different conferences. In addition to WKU, Marshall will also be representing Conference USA this weekend.
