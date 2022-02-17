The Western Kentucky baseball team is hoping a mix of returning talent and new players can help lead to success this spring.
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to kick off the 2022 season with a three-game series against Western Illinois, starting with a 3 p.m. opening-day game Friday at Nick Denes Field.
"I know our team has worked extremely hard in the offseason, early part of this spring and just looking forward to playing somebody else," WKU head coach John Pawlowski said Wednesday at the team's media day. "After a while, you get tired of playing each other. Excited for this group and anxious to see how they perform and look forward to it."
WKU is coming off a 27-29 season that ended with an eight-inning loss to Louisiana Tech in the Conference USA Tournament, after it fell to Southern Miss in its opening game and beat UTSA in its second game of the event.
The Hilltoppers return 24 players, including the bulk of their outfield and starting rotation, but will likely see some new faces in the infield with players like shortstop Kevin Lambert and second baseman Jack Wilson now gone.
"I think when you see our team and our club you'll notice on the infield we'll probably have two or three new players on the infield. We return a lot of the players on the outfield from last year in Justin Carlin and Ty Crittenberger and Jackson Gray," Pawlowski said. "Some new faces on the infield. Catchers – we return both of our catchers, Ricky Leonett and Hunter Evans – so feel good about a lot of the position players this year."
Jake Kates will get the ball first for the Hilltoppers. He's coming off a season in which he made 15 appearances on the mound, including 13 starts, and posted a 5.45 ERA in 76 innings. He struck out a team-high 89 batters and opponents hit .273 off of him in 2021.
"I'm really excited for this year," Kates said. "I think we have a really great team and it's awesome to be named the opening day guy and I'm really looking forward to it."
Sean Bergeron is expected to get the start Saturday and Devyn Terbrak on Sunday against Western Illinois. Bergeron started 14 games last year, posting a 4.42 ERA over 79.1 innings and Terbrak had 12 appearances, including 11 starts, with a 4.52 ERA over 67.2 innings. Luke Stofel also returns after starting seven games for the Hilltoppers last year.
Mason Vinyard anchors the bullpen. The righty threw 31 innings in 18 appearances of relief last season with a 2.32 ERA and 39 strikeouts. The Hilltoppers also return players like Aristotle Peter, Aaron Shiflet, Wil Moritz and Hunter Crosby, who all made multiple appearances on the mound last season, while adding others like transfers Trevor Mott and Logan Bowen and freshmen like Luke Sinnard and Cooper Hellman.
"(The offseason) went very well for everybody," Bergeron said. "Nobody really had a bad offseason, so everything went well and everything looks good."
WKU returns plenty of experience in the outfield with Carlin, Crittenberger and Gray back – the trio combined for 116 starts last year.
Matthew Meyer returns and will likely see most of the action at third base and Alcorn State transfer Tristin Garcia will likely hold down second base. There's some options at shortstop and first, with returner Eric Riffe and freshman Brodie Mackay competing at short and Coastal Alabama Community College North transfer Aidan Gilroy, Denison University transfer Brian McAuliffe and returner Nick Constantine competing at first.
The Hilltoppers bring back Leonett and Evans behind the plate.
"The guys returning, they're doing great. They've improved as well as I have," Carlin said. "Jackson Gray, Brian McAulliffe – he's a new first baseman – we have a couple freshmen – Ty Batusich and Brodie Mackay, they're all going to be big roles for us this year."
With some starting spots still up for grabs, some changes in the lineup could be expected early in the season.
"I think what you'll see early in the season is you'll see us continuing to mix it up and see who's going to take advantage of the opportunity they get," Pawlowski said.
The Hilltoppers hit .259 as a team last season and averaged 5.3 runs per game, and WKU returns its top three hitters from a year ago. Gray led the team with a .363 batting average, 65 hits and eight home runs, while Carlin was second on the team with a .339 average. Meyer hit .302 and drove in a team-high 35 runs in 2021.
"I think we've got a great group of experienced guys coming back this year and then another great group of new guys that's going to add to our lineup," Gray said. "When you start to look at one through nine, it's pretty exciting. I think we're going to do great things on offense."
WKU's nonconference schedule is highlighted by games at Kentucky on March 1, against Louisville at home on March 29 and in Louisville on April 26, and at Vanderbilt on April 12.
The Hilltoppers also face a tough Conference USA schedule. WKU was selected to finish ninth in the 12-team league, according to the preseason poll that was released Wednesday and voted on by coaches. Southern Miss received six first-place votes and was the favorite, followed by Louisiana Tech (two first-place votes), Old Dominion (one), Charlotte (two), FAU, UTSA, FIU (one) and Rice. Middle Tennessee, UAB and Marshall round out the voting.
"I tell them one of the things we have to do a good job at is avoid all the noise and what's going on outside. Wherever they pick us, whether you're an all-conference – at the end of the day, Friday at 3 o'clock, none of that stuff really matters," Pawlowski said. " ... We don't control that and I know that's coaches' speak, but we talk about it. We need to go out and perform and win some games."