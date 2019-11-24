HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Western Kentucky is promised one more game beyond this Saturday’s finale against Middle Tennessee.
The destination will be determined later, but the Hilltoppers have achieved a major goal in Tyson Helton’s first year rebuilding the program.
“It feels good,” junior cornerback Dionte Ruffin said. “My freshman year we went to a bowl game and came up short. Sophomore year we didn’t get there and junior year we’re right back.”
With a win at Southern Miss over the weekend, WKU secured its bid to earn one of the six bowl bids Conference USA automatically awards its qualifying members after the season.
WKU (7-4 overall, 5-2 C-USA) is peaking at the right time with two of the season’s best wins coming in the last two games. The Hilltoppers became bowl eligible on Nov. 9 with their road win at Arkansas and knew they needed to win one of their final two games to lock in that bid in a competitive conference.
The Hilltoppers got that job done by rolling to a 28-10 win at Southern Miss, a team that was competing for a share of the C-USA West Division title.
So, no matter the outcome of next week’s finale against Middle Tennessee at Houchens-Smith Stadium, the Hilltoppers are guaranteed to play in a bowl game one year after missing that mark with a three-win season.
“It’s very special, but we’re not going to rest on our laurels either,” Helton said. “We’ve got two more games left and we’ll see how the conference race holds up. There’s a lot of things we’re still trying to go out there and achieve. We talk about all the time about what you do in November they remember. We’re trying to make this something our community and program are very proud of and try to win out in November.”
Most of the bowl committees will announce their teams the Sunday after conference championship weekend on Dec. 8. The Bahamas Bowl is likely to announce selection on Dec. 1 since it’s a lower-tier bowl whose participants won’t be playing for a conference championship in C-USA or the Mid-American Conference.
WKU played in the inaugural Bahamas Bowl in 2014 and defeated Central Michigan in a 49-48 thriller.
Other bowls C-USA has automatic tie-ins to are the Frisco Bowl, New Mexico Bowl, New Orleans Bowl, Gasparilla Bowl, Hawaii Bowl and First Responders Bowl. The conference also has secondary agreements this season with the Boca Raton Bowl and the Independence Bowl.
The Hilltoppers are one of seven teams in C-USA who meet those bowl requirements. Six teams (WKU, Marshall, Florida Atlantic, Southern Miss, UAB and Louisiana Tech) have crossed the seven-win mark to get the automatic bid. Charlotte earned its sixth win on Saturday and has a good chance of earning a seventh win if it defeats Old Dominion (1-10) next Saturday.
WKU is 3-2 all-time in bowl games dating back to 2012 and went to four straight from 2014-17.
Securing an eighth victory would place the Hilltoppers into a more favorable bowl destination than if it remained at seven wins. Defensive end DeAngelo Malone knows that to be the case, which is why the Hilltoppers are playing to finish out November strong.
“We’re not worrying about the bowl game right now,” Malone said. “We’re worried about winning and finishing the season.”
