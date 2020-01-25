Jared Savage got his wish. Three days after stating he and the Hilltoppers would rather not have to rally from double-digit deficits to win games, Western Kentucky led most of the night to sweep Marshall.
WKU had its most balanced effort of the year with six players in double figures in a 91-84 win over the Thundering Herd on Saturday night at E.A. Diddle Arena.
The Hilltoppers (14-6 overall, 7-1 Conference USA) shot 51 percent from the floor and made 10 3-pointers to beat Marshall (9-12, 3-5) after it climbed out of a 19-point hole to win by four points Wednesday night in Huntington, W.Va.
This time around, WKU grabbed the lead in the first half, held a 10-point advantage at halftime and didn’t let the Thundering Herd any closer than three points the rest of the way.
“We were talking about that at halftime, we were up this time and we have to keep the lead,” freshman guard Jordan Rawls said. “We’ve had to battle back in a lot of games this year and we knew they weren’t going to stop and we had to keep attacking.”
The win was the fifth straight for the Hilltoppers, who still share a lead with North Texas at the top of the C-USA standings.
Taveion Hollingsworth led with 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the floor. Savage was next with 16 points and a 3-of-5 mark on 3-pointers. Jordan Rawls also dropped in three 3-pointers and had 15 points. Josh Anderson and Carson Williams each had 14 points.
Camron Justice had 11 points for his best game off the bench since coming off his back injury.
“I think everyone went through their spells where they helped the team individually,” Justice said. “There was a big bucket hit by Josh, a big bucket hit by (Savage), even the one I hit in the corner. We did what we had to do.”
Saturday was the first time WKU had six players score double figures since defeating Campbellsville on Nov. 18, which was also the last time it scored at least 50 points in the first half.
WKU ended up 32-of-63 from the field, 10-of-23 from the 3-point line and 17-of-22 from the free-throw line, with most of that damage coming on 16 free throws in the second half in front of an announced sell-out crowd of 6,270 in attendance at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Marshall also hit 10 3-pointers to keep the game close. That came right after the Thundering Herd scored 21 points in the second half in the first game against the Hilltoppers.
“They made some adjustments from the first game to the second game, and the biggest thing was they had some guys step up and make some shots,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “Through 40 minutes, our guys found ways. We jumped up and made some 3s, have six guys in double figures.
“Always huge to protect your home court. I thought the students being back tonight was really important. Having them back in this building gave us some energy.”
WKU and Marshall each had ease moving the ball and scoring with eight lead changes in the first half. Any threat Marshall may have planned to score in the paint was put aside with 6-9, 299-pound forward Iran Bennett picking up two fouls in the first 80 seconds.
The Hilltoppers had seven 3-pointers and nine assists on 21 made field goals. Marshall was balanced as well with 10 assists on 15-of-35 shooting. Jeremiah Gambrell came off the bench and moved WKU into a 22-20 lead with his 3-pointer at the 10:51 mark.
WKU stretched that lead by seven on a Savage 3-pointer, then a steal and layup from Hollingsworth. A 9-0 run made it a 13-point lead with 2:04 to go and the Hilltoppers took a 50-40 lead into halftime. Rawls had 13 points while Williams and Hollingsworth each had 10 points at the break.
Anderson opened the second half with a dunk, then got a steal and assist to Savage for a score and four quick points to make the gap 14 points. Savage picked up his fourth foul with 18:46 left, then the Thundering Herd commenced an 11-2 run to pull within 58-53 over the next five minutes.
Camron Justice hit a 3-pointer to kill that Marshall momentum. It was his first triple since Jan. 4 against Rice before his back injury effectively kept him on the bench for a few games.
Marshall started chipping away inside with 10 points in the paint during a five-minute stretch to get within 74-71. Marshall didn’t get any closer than that.
Andrew Taylor led Marshall’s 3-point attack with a 4-of-8 mark from behind the arc for 15 points. Taevion Kinsey had 16 points for Marshall.
UP NEXT
WKU starts its two-game Florida swing Thursday at Florida Atlantic at 6:30 p.m. CST.
NOTES
Rick Stansbury is now 76-48 in his fourth season as WKU’s head coach. … The Hilltoppers are 18-12 all time against the Thundering Herd. Stansbury is 5-4 against Marshall. … The Hilltoppers have hit a 3-pointer in 1,030 consecutive games dating back to March 15, 1987, tied for the third-longest streak in the NCAA. … WKU is 5-1 with the starting lineup of Rawls, Hollingsworth, Anderson, Savage and Williams. … Taveion Hollingsworth tied a career-high with six assists for the fifth time. His 18 points moved him into 24th on WKU’s all-time scoring list with 1,302 points, passing Wayne Chapman. … Announced attendance at E.A. Diddle Arena was 6,270.
