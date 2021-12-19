BOCA RATON, Fla. – Tyson Helton frequently talks about needing to evaluate the whole body of work to determine the level of success his team has in a season, and last year Western Kentucky's head coach was blunt about how that full body of work looked.
"Not good enough, obviously," Helton said Dec. 26, 2020, after the team had lost to Georgia State in the LendingTree Bowl to finish a 5-7 season.
The feeling is much different at the end of the 2021 campaign.
The Hilltoppers handled Appalachian State 59-38 on Saturday in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium to cap off a 9-5 bounce-back season in Helton's third year as the program's head coach.
"The great thing about Western Kentucky is winning's important. We have a passion for winning," Helton said after Saturday's win. "We talk about it's one thing to go to bowl games and it's another thing to win bowl games. To be able to win today like we did in a resounding fashion, to have such a special year that we had, to be the East Division conference champs – that was just a great season."
The bowl victory was the second for WKU under Helton – it also won the First Responder Bowl in 2019 in his first year as head coach when the team finished 9-4 – and it concluded an up-and-down 2021 slate.
After a disappointing 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic and with changes across the collegiate athletics landscape with transfer rules, WKU put together its team with a new strategy – from the portal.
After bringing in Zach Kittley from Houston Baptist to serve as offensive coordinator and promoting Maurice Crum to defensive coordinator with the departure of Clayton White, the Hilltoppers got their guys – with roughly 25% of the roster for 2021 coming from other colleges.
That group included several offensive pieces – like quarterback Bailey Zappe and receiver Jerreth Sterns, who followed Kittley to Bowling Green from HBU – to try to revamp an offense that averaged under 20 points per game the season prior.
The first time it was on display in front of fans wasn't pretty, however.
In the team's spring game, Zappe was picked off four times with two of those interceptions returned for touchdowns, and it took several drives before he was able to find the end zone.
But once the real games started, Zappe and the offense put up points early and often.
The Hilltoppers showed what they could do with the ball in the season-opening 59-21 win over UT Martin on Sept. 2, in which Zappe broke the Houchens-Smith Stadium record for touchdown passes in a single game.
And there were more records broken from there – both within the program and nationally.
A tough stretch against solid competition followed, and the Hilltoppers dropped games at Army, to Indiana, at Michigan State and against UTSA in their conference opener. The losses to the Black Knights, Hoosiers and Roadrunners were by a combined 11 points.
Off to a 1-4 start, the Hilltoppers responded with seven straight wins behind a much improved defensive effort – WKU allowed 38.4 points per game through five games and just 18.9 during its winning streak – to earn the Conference USA East Division crown and a berth in the title game for the first time since claiming back-to-back titles in 2015-16. The win to send the program to the title game was a 53-21 blowout of "Moonshine Throwdown" rival Marshall in Huntington, W.Va.
"We've been going hard all year, man. We took a couple tough losses early on in the season, but we're a team, we've got good pride, great ambition, guys come to work every day as we've seen throughout the season," WKU senior safety Antwon Kincade said after Saturday's win. "Practice is intense, very physical and mentally everybody was prepared this whole season.
"We just turned it around, won like (seven) straight games or whatever, but (it shows) the resilience that everybody had. The offense came to play every day – we know the defense, all we needed to make was a couple stops, especially with somebody electric like Bailey Zappe and the guys around him. We all came in with a different edge about ourselves and we came out on top."
The team had a rough showing in the championship rematch with UTSA and ultimately fell 49-41.
WKU was invited to the Boca Raton Bowl to play Appalachian State – the runner-up from the Sun Belt Conference – and its stout defense.
But WKU's offense was no match, and the Hilltoppers powered past the Mountaineers – the first time a team has beaten Appalachian State in a bowl game since it became FBS bowl eligible in 2014 – on the way to a record-setting day.
In the win, Zappe set all-time single-season FBS records for passing yards and touchdown passes. He finished the year with 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns on 475-of-686 passing, with 370 completions, 3,873 yards and 35 touchdowns going to Sterns.
"It's been the best year of my life," Zappe said. "It's by far the best decision I've ever made coming to WKU and getting in the transfer portal and coming up here with these guys and coach Helton. I'm sure I'll have meetings with him after this, whenever I'm back for my pro day, but I just want to tell him thank you and I'll forever be grateful for him giving me this opportunity to come be a part of this program. It's definitely worked out."
Next season will surely look different. Two offensive coaches – co-offensive coordinator and inside receivers coach Bryan Ellis and offensive line coach Stephen Hamby – departed before the bowl to take new jobs at Georgia Southern and Texas Tech, respectively, and Kittley was closing out his short stint at WKU with the bowl win before heading home to Lubbock, Texas, to be Tech's new offensive coordinator. Helton looked within and promoted members of his staff to fill the majority of those roles, but is still looking to hire another offensive assistant.
The Hilltoppers will need to replace several key pieces in all phases of the game, whether it be from them running out of eligibility, turning pro or entering the transfer portal, and have begun the process by signing over 10 players already to the 2022 class during the early signing period before the bowl game.
But after Saturday, WKU was ready to enjoy its successful 2021 season before getting back to work to try to keep the program moving in a positive direction.
"The ultimate goal is we'll regroup and try to go compete for another championship next year," Helton said. "That's the goal every single year, but we're definitely going to take some time to enjoy the season, enjoy this win and think back on all the history that we made this year."