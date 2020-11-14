Western Kentucky defensive coordinator Clayton White said Wednesday his defense should have had a better performance in last week's loss at FAU, where the Hilltoppers gave up just 10 points.
WKU did its next time out.
The Hilltoppers continued its offensive struggles Saturday, but allowed only one touchdown and beat Southern Miss 10-7 at Houchens-Smith Stadium to improve to 3-6.
"Great win tonight. I'm very, very proud of our football team. I can't say enough for them just battling back – we had a tough loss last week," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. "To battle like they did again tonight just says so much about them.
"Particularly my hat's off to our defense. Phenomenal job. I just can't say enough. Just very impressive back-to-back weeks of total domination, to be honest with you, out there on the field, and that's what you want a defense to do. It was a very exciting, close game, but man, I'm just happy to get the win."
The Golden Eagles' (2-6 overall, 1-3 Conference USA) lone score came with 10:30 to play in the fourth quarter on a 6-yard run from Kevin Perkins that capped off a 12-play, 90-yard drive to make it 10-7.
From there, WKU's (3-6, 2-3) defense held Southern Miss out of the end zone on two chances. On its first of those, DeAngelo Malone highlighted the defensive performance with his second sack of the night and 25th of his career, which broke Quanterus Smith's program FBS-era record. Malone is now also 0.5 tackles from tying Andrew Jackson's FBS-era program record of 43 tackles for loss.
"Man, it means a lot. Honestly, man, I wasn't even thinking I was going to do it, but I did it with the grace of God," Malone said. "I just stayed prayed up and I just let God lead the way."
It was the second part of a record-setting night for WKU defenders. Safety Devon Key finished with six total tackles and now has 329 in his career. He passed Jackson's mark of 326 in the second quarter for the most in the program's FBS era.
WKU allowed 221 yards to Southern Miss, including 67 passing to Trey Lowe III. Southern Miss was just 3-for-12 on third down and 0-for-1 on fourth down – an incomplete pass on the Golden Eagles' last chance to tie or win the game. With tempers flaring, the game official declared the game over with 41 seconds still on the clock.
The Hilltoppers have now allowed just two touchdowns in the last 10 quarters.
"It's a mixture of great coaching, a mixture of our kids are just very passionate, very prideful, they're very honorable men and they want to go out there and do their best," Helton said about the defense. "I'm just proud of the defense and what they were able to get done tonight. To be able to hold them down to that low is pretty impressive."
The Hilltoppers had six sacks in the game – two from Malone, two from Barber, one from Juwuan Jones and one from Kyle Bailey, who was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct during Southern Miss' scoring drive – and nine tackles for loss.
"The biggest key was just being relentless after the quarterback," Barber said. "All week, (defensive tackles) coach (Kenny) Martin and (defensive ends) coach (Kenny) Baker, they just preached just being relentless, don't give up, make them feel us – that's the key to the game."
Perkins finished with 71 yards on eight attempts and Frank Gore Jr. had 66 yards on 14 attempts for Southern Miss, which had 154 yards rushing. Southern Miss is scheduled to host UTSA next week.
WKU's offense initially looked like it might put together its best performance yet after scoring on its first two possessions, but it couldn't muster any points after that.
The Hilltoppers used a nine-play, 91-yard opening drive highlighted by a 47-yard pass to Xavier Lane from Tyrrell Pigrome and capped off with a 5-yard keeper from Pigrome to take a 7-0 lead.
"Eliminating mistakes, and coach talked about the big plays down field, the most explosive plays, so that's what we had to do coming into the game – make explosive plays," Lane said.
WKU's next drive was 18 plays and 65 yards, but was halted short of the end zone and Brayden Narveson came out to kick a 24-yard field goal to make it 10-0.
The Hilltoppers finished with 304 yards, and have scored just one touchdown in the last two games – Narveson made two field goals in last week's 10-6 loss at FAU. WKU hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in a game since a 37-14 loss at UAB on Oct. 17.
"To be honest with you, we called the same amount of shots we've been calling. We hit one and got a PI (pass interference penalty) on another, but it was good to hit the early shot. That gave us some momentum," Helton said. "We'll keep shooting it down there. We've got to connect more."
Pigrome finished with 183 yards on 19-of-30 passing. The graduate senior hasn't thrown an interception in 212 pass attempts this season. Lane finished with 90 yards on five receptions and Joshua Simon had 30 yards on five receptions. Jakairi Moses had a team-high 40 yards rushing on 12 carries, while Gaej Walker had 37 yards on 11 carries.
WKU is scheduled to host FIU next week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.