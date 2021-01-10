Western Kentucky has another transfer joining its football program.
The Hilltoppers announced the signing of redshirt sophomore cornerback Davion Williams on Sunday.
"All glory to God let's work," Williams tweeted Sunday in his commitment announcement.
Williams, a 6-foot, 180-pound Belleville, Mich., native, comes to WKU from Michigan State, where he appeared in all seven games for the 2-5 Spartans this fall, finishing with eight total tackles.
He played in all 13 games during the 2019 season, primarily on special teams, recording six tackles and recovering two fumbles. He played 20 snaps on defense. Williams appeared in three games on special teams in 2018 and redshirted.
Williams was the top-rated cornerback in Michigan out of Belleville High School by 247Sports and the third-best by ESPN.
Williams is the 13th player to join WKU's signing class. Of those 13, 11 have been transfers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.