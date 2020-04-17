Western Kentucky men's basketball coach Rick Stansbury announced Friday the signing of Kylen Milton (6-foot-5, Guard) to a national letter of intent in the 2020 class.
“We’re pleased to have Kylen join our program,” Stansbury said in a news release. “He brings a lot of talent to our team, and he’s a young kid with a lot of upside. On top of that, he comes from a very high-character family.”
Milton, who’s originally from Conway, Ark., averaged 23 points per game during a 2019-20 post-grad season at CORE4 Academy in Atlanta.
That included one game with a season-high 38 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Milton was previously a standout at Conway High School in Arkansas, where he averaged 13 points, six rebounds and two steals per game as a senior in 2018-19.
He shot 54 percent from the field and 75 percent from the free-throw line.
Milton was a Class 7A All-Conference selection and an All-State Tournament team pick during his time at Conway. He was also a dual-sport athlete competing in football.
Milton joins Collins High School graduate Dayvion McKnight as incoming freshmen this fall.
