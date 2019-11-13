Western Kentucky men's basketball head coach Rick Stansbury announced Wednesday the signing of in-state prospect Dayvion McKnight (6-2, guard) to a national letter of intent in the 2020 class.
“We’re very excited to have Dayvion join our program and family,” Stansbury said in a news release. “We had the opportunity to watch him closely the past two years, and he brings as much toughness physically and mentally as any kid I’ve seen in recent years. He comes from a great high school program where he’s been coached, and also from a great family that’s instilled toughness and hard work into his life.”
Considered a top contender for the 2020 Kentucky Mr. Basketball award, McKnight averaged 17 points and 10.4 rebounds for coach Chris Gaither as a junior at Collins High School in Shelbyville.
McKnight was named a second-team All-State selection and has scored 1,217 career points entering his senior year, which ranks second in program history. He already holds Collins High School’s career records for rebounds (764) and steals (229), and ranks second with 442 assists.
The guard shot 50 percent from the field last season, as well as 33.3 percent from 3-point range and 78.8 percent from the free-throw line. His efforts helped Collins to a 23-9 record and a 30th District championship. He was also a member of the Kentucky Junior All-Star team.
McKnight is rated a three-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.