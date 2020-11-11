Western Kentucky men's basketball coach Rick Stansbury announced Wednesday the signing of 5-foot-11 guar Zion Harmon in the 2021 class.
“It’s very obvious that Zion’s basketball credentials and accomplishments speak for themselves,” Stansbury said in a news release. “The thing that excites me the most about him is the work ethic and character that he has, and it starts at home with his father, Mike, who’s kept him grounded and instilled that work ethic.
"There aren’t many kids who’ve worked harder. I’ve seen it since his eighth-grade year at Bowling Green under Coach (DG) Sherrill when he helped lead them to a state championship. He plays for a great coach in Coach (Terry) Birdsong now and one of the better programs in the state at Marshall County. We’re excited to have him come back to Bowling Green and join our family.”
Harmon, one of the top contenders for Kentucky’s 2021 Mr. Basketball Award and an All-American candidate, averaged 25.4 points, 5.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals as a junior at Marshall County High School in 2019-20.
The consensus four-star recruit is ranked as the 20th-best prospect in the country and No. 4 at his position by ESPN.
"This the only time you catch me with a hat. Lol no Capp. But yeah it’s official Hilltoppers through and through 4L," Harmon wrote on Twitter in a signing announcement that featured a photo of him in a WKU hat.
"And I’m not with none of that decommitting stuff so don’t ask! I’m loyal and solid," he followed with in a post one minute later.
Harmon ranked sixth in the state of Kentucky in scoring as a junior, as well as ninth in 3-pointers made (95) and free-throw percentage (84.5). He helped Marshall County finish 23-11 and reach the First Region Tournament championship game.
The first-team All-State selection also received the honor as a freshman at Adair County High School, where he was named 2018 MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year. He averaged 32.7 points, 7.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds for Adair County.
Before that, he won a state championship in 2017 as an eighth-grader at Bowling Green High School. Harmon averaged 16.8 points in helping the Purples to a 36-2 record, including 18 points in the title game.
Harmon has also competed for USA Basketball in recent years, winning a gold medal with the 2017 USA Men’s U16 National Team in the FIBA Americas U16 Championship.
