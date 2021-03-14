Western Kenucky's softball team moved to 10-4 on the season with a Saturday split from Louisville's Ulmer Stadium.
The Hilltoppers opened the day with a hard-fought 8-5 win over Valpo before suffering a 3-0 loss to the host Cardinals.
"We showed some good things today and we look to build on our small successes," WKU coach Amy Tudor said in a news release.
Paige Carter connected for a leadoff home run to get Saturday action opened against Valpo and the Hilltoppers would lead the rest of the way. Carter's homer was her fourth of the season.
"We started the game great offensively by putting up several runs," Tudor said. "Carter set the tone with her leadoff home run and everyone else followed. Carter and Smith had great offensive games. Nunn and Gardner held Valpo off in the circle while Aikey shut the door."
The Hilltoppers scored five more runs their next trip to the plate, ultimately sending eight batters to the box for an appearance. Maddie Bowlds reached on an error to get things going before TJ Webster, Jordan Thomas, Kennedy Sullivan and Kendall Smith each registered base hits. Thomas' hit drove in two runs before Smith brought in one more.
Webster scored again in the bottom of the sixth on a double from Carter and Smith came around to score in the top of the seventh after leading off the frame with a double. Princess Valencia plated Smith during a pinch-hit at bat.
Shelby Nunn earned the win in the circle after 4 2/3 innings of three-hit, three-run ball. She finished with four strikeouts against three walks en route to her fourth win of the season.
Katie Gardner worked 1 1/3 innings in relief and struck out a pair before Kelsey Aikey inherited a two-on, no-outs situation in the bottom of the seventh with the Tops ahead 8-5. The redshirt senior needed just 14 pitches to strike out the next three Valpo batters and secure the win for the Hilltoppers. The save was her second of the season and 17th of her career.
Drawing the start in the circle against the Cardinals, Aikey sat down the first six Louisville batters she faced, picking up three strikeouts along the way. The only time the hosts would end up scoring was the third frame when Louisville plated all three of its runs, taking advantage of a pair of hits, two fielders' choices and a walk.
Aikey finished with six strikeouts against three runs, three walks and four hits as she moved to 2-4. The senior has shouldered the loss in all three contests against Power 5 squads this season.
"Aikey threw a great game," said Tudor about the senior's effort against Louisville. "We just could not push runs across. We out-hit Louisville and had more runners on but unfortunately, we didn't capitalize. Bowlds had a great day at the plate for us."
WKU saw Bowlds and Taylor Davis each deliver two-hit games against Louisville. Sullivan accounted for the Tops' fifth hit in the game.
The Hilltoppers stranded runners on base in each of the first six innings of play with a total of 10 runners stranded. Seven of those runners ended up in scoring position.
Louisville moved to 9-7 on the season with Saturday's wins and concluded its weekend schedule. Valpo fell to 4-8 with the pair of losses.
WKU and Valpo's Sunday contest has been moved up to noon due to rain in the forecast.