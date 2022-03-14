The Western Kentucky baseball team split its doubleheader with Illinois on Sunday at Nick Denes Field.
The Hilltoppers battled back from a five-run deficit in game one of the doubleheader, putting the score at 5-4 in the fifth frame, but the Illini used four runs in the seventh and final inning to pull away for the 9-4 victory.
WKU bounced back in the series finale, using a strong pitching performance from Devyn Terbrak and timely hitting to earn a 4-2 victory and move to 8-7 on the season.
“I was really proud of Devyn,” WKU head coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. “For him to go eight innings, just a tremendous outing for him – one walk, seven strikeouts – against a team that was playing very well. We needed to rebound, and I thought our club responded very well against what I think is a very good Big Ten team.”
The Hilltoppers utilized eight pitchers on the mound in game one of the doubleheader, with the group combining to allow nine runs and three walks while striking out five in seven innings of work.
At the plate, the Hilltoppers tallied four hits and three walks. Matthew Meyer led the squad with a 2-for-4 performance to go along with two RBIs and one run, while Brett Blomquist and Aidan Gilroy each added one hit apiece.
Terbrak earned the starting nod in game two of the doubleheader, recording his team-high third win of the season while allowing just one hit and one walk to go along with a season-high seven strikeouts in eight innings. Mason Vinyard collected his third save of the season in the contest, recording a strikeout to finish off the game after entering with a two-run lead and runner on base.
Offensively, WKU racked up eight hits and three walks, with two players producing multi-hit efforts. Meyer and Ty Crittenberger each went 2-for-4 in the matchup, with Crittenberger adding two RBIs in the game.
The Hilltoppers will head to Nashville to face Belmont at 4 p.m. Tuesday.