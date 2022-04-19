The Western Kentucky softball team started a big homestand with a victory over Lipscomb on Tuesday.
The Hilltoppers jumped out to a lead in the first inning and never looked back on the way to a 5-0 win over the Bisons at the WKU Softball Complex.
"I think it's absolutely key that we come out and finally got another midweek (win) getting ready for Marshall for the weekend," WKU coach Amy Tudor said. "We got to see a couple pitchers for Lipscomb, so that was really, really good for us. I thought we played great defense, we pitched well and we got some timely hitting."
The Hilltoppers (28-8), who hadn't played since a trip to UAB on April 10, got solid pitching performances from Shelby Nunn and Katie Gardner, who combined for the shutout. Nunn got the start and allowed one hit with no walks and three strikeouts in four innings, and Gardner threw three innings of one-hit softball with no walks and five strikeouts.
"After having a while off, it was really important for us to come back out here and perform like we have been," Gardner said. "I think we hit the ball really well, me and Shelby pitched really well tonight, so it was just an all-around really good performance."
WKU got on the board with a two-run double from Taylor Sanders in the bottom of the first, before tacking on two more runs in the third when Sanders drove in Jordan Ridge with a bloop single to right and Taylor Davis stole home to make it 4-0.
"I thought I saw the ball really well today. Sometimes you just see it out of their hand really well, so I was just trying to attack the first pitch that I knew was going to be in my vicinity and I was just like, 'You know what? Hit the ball hard, swing hard,' so that was my mentality."
The Hilltoppers took advantage of a Lipscomb (16-26) error with two runners on in the fourth to make it a 5-0 game, and closed out the victory from there.
Emily Yakubowski took the loss for Lipscomb. She allowed five runs -- four earned -- on six hits and three walks in 3.2 innings. She struck out six. Laine Barefoot allowed no hits and one walk with a strikeout in 2.1 innings out of the bullpen. Lipscomb is scheduled to head to Central Arkansas for a three-game series this weekend, starting with a 2 p.m. game Saturday.
Tuesday's game was the first in a five-game homestand for WKU. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to host Marshall in a three-game series this weekend, starting with a 6 p.m. game Friday, before welcoming Alabama to the WKU Softball Complex the following Wednesday. WKU and Marshall are tied atop C-USA's East Division with 11-4 records and have the top winning percentages in league play across the entire conference, and Alabama is ranked No. 2 nationally in most polls.