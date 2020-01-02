About the time another injury scare and a double-digit deficit appeared to doom Western Kentucky, the Hilltoppers found enough of a spark to light up North Texas.
A 3-point barrage in the second half helped WKU start the conference slate with a 93-84 win over North Texas on Thursday night at E.A. Diddle Arena. The Hilltoppers (8-5 overall, 1-0 C-USA) made nine of their 12 3-pointers in the second half and used a 29-point swing to turn in one of their most efficient halves offensively this season.
North Texas (6-8, 0-1) entered the game allowing just 60 points per game, yet the Hilltoppers put on a scoring clinic of 61 points in the second half alone.
The result is a win that gives the Hilltoppers a fresh start in the conference it was predicted to win as the preseason favorite. But that was before the injury to star center Charles Bassey, and the Hilltoppers have struggled to find ways to make up for that absence in two losses since his exit in early December.
Those defeats against Rhode Island and Belmont – and a dismal first half against North Texas – helped light a fire in the second half where the Hilltoppers couldn’t miss and moved the ball effectively.
“We told each other we’re probably not going to win games playing how we did against Belmont,” freshman guard Jordan Rawls said. “We took it upon ourselves to move the ball today.”
WKU shot a scorching 69.2 percent from the field in the second half, including a 9-of-13 mark from the 3-point line, and held its ground in a 1-2-2 press on the other end.
They trailed by as much as 15 points shortly after Taveion Hollingsworth left the game early in the second half with an apparent leg injury. He walked off the court with assistance and returned to the bench a few minutes later, but didn’t re-enter the game as the lineup of Carson Williams, Jared Savage, Jordan Rawls, Camron Justice and Josh Anderson ran roughshod over the Mean Green.
A 24-3 run helped build a 14-point lead by the 5:57 mark as coach Rick Stansbury left the same lineup in the game for all but the first 30 seconds of the second half. WKU didn’t commit a single turnover in the last 20 minutes.
“We were in such a rhythm at that point,” Stansbury said. “We get pretty thin on that bench at that point without Taveion. Guys had good rhythm. Called a couple of timeouts just to rest them.
“I haven’t been a part of a game where you play a whole half without a turnover. We had 10 assists and no turnovers. When you’re scoring the basketball, it allows us to get into a press a little it. … It was effective. We kept them off pace as good as we can.”
Anderson led all scorers with 19 points, while Cam Justice added 18 points with four 3-pointers. Rawls tied Justice with a career-high 18 points and Jared Savage added a trio of 3-pointers and finished with 15 points.
Carson Williams had 14 points to round out the five players scoring in double figures that helped outscore North Texas 61-42 in the second half.
“I don’t know if I’ve put up 61 points in a half in my entire career, so that’s pretty cool,” Justice said. “I thought the ball was just moving and guys were playing with one another and we were hitting shots.”
WKU kept it close in the first seven minutes with a long jumper from Rawls and two free throws from Hollingsworth Deng Geu and Javion Hamlet.
That helped North Texas set an early tone inside with a 26-10 edge in paint points and 19-10 rebounding advantage. The Mean Green led by as many as 12 points but the Hilltoppers cut it to 10 with Hollingsworth’s two free throws making it 42-32 at halftime.
Geu finished the first half with 16 points on 7-of-7 shooting inside. North Texas scored 62 percent of its points from the paint and shot 17-of-28 from the field in the first half.
The second half got off to a shaky start with Hollingsworth leaving the game for a moment after a collision at midcourt. North Texas during that stretch jumped out to a 13-point lead, but the Hilltoppers rallied with a Savage jumper, two free throws from Rawls and back-to-back 3s from Justice cutting it to 49-44.
A 13-0 run turned into a 24-3 streak and a 3-point barrage by the Hilltoppers.
“Just increased our confidence overall,” Justice said. “We were just kind of dry (in the first half). It was good to get us going and motivate us a little bit and we just had to rally around each other like we did.”
A layup from Justice gave WKU the lead at 54-52. Rawls, Savage and Anderson joined the 3-point party to stretch WKU’s lead to 12 points at the 10:10 mark.
That lead became 73-61 when Anderson threw down an emphatic dunk to force a North Texas timeout at the 8:18 mark. By that point, WKU had outscored North Texas 41-19 while shooting 14-of-19 from the field and 7-of-9 from 3-point range in the second half alone.
The Hilltoppers held around a double-digit lead the rest of the way, doing most of that damage in the final 10 minutes of the second half at the free-throw line, going 25-of-34 from the stripe for the game while North Texas hit all 10 of their attempts.
They also kept Geu out of the paint in the second half with just two points after he scorched WKU in the first 20 minutes. Junior point guard Javion Hamlet finished with 19 points and eight assists for the Mean Green.
“Great team effort, moved the ball, shared the ball, kept believing,” Stansbury said. “(A) 29-point turnaround in about 15 minutes against a really good team, that’s amazing and the guys deserve all the credit for those little adjustments they made. To go out in a game this time of year in conference play – it’s not like we’re playing exhibition games trying to learn some things and adjust. We’re doing it against a really good team in conference play and that’s not easily done. Those guys deserve all the credit for making adjustments.”
UP NEXT
WKU hosts Rice on Saturday at 4 p.m.
NOTES
Rick Stansbury is now 70-47 in his fourth season as WKU’s coach and 363-213 overall. … The Hilltoppers have hit a 3-pointer in 1,023 consecutive games. The Hilltoppers' 12-of-25 mark from behind the arc marked matched a season-high in made 3-pointers. … WKU is now 23-5 all-time against North Texas and has won 11 straight in the series. … The Hilltoppers have won 11 of their last 13 in conference openers, including four straight. …. Freshman guard Jordan Rawls’ 18 points marked a career-high. … Announced attendance was 3,716.
