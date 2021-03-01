The Western Kentucky men's basketball team left no doubt Sunday in its win over Florida International. Monday's game was more in question after 20 minutes, but the end result was the same – a Hilltopper victory.
WKU overcame a five-point halftime deficit and beat FIU 71-59 in a Monday afternoon game at E.A. Diddle Arena for its eighth straight win in Conference USA play.
"When they make shots, they can beat anybody and they kind of got on a roll that first half," WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. "As a coach, I didn't believe they could do it for 40 minutes and you're glad they didn't, and I thought our guys would step up and make some plays we didn't make in the first half.
" ... I felt like the urgency of the game at halftime – if that changes anything mentally versus the start of the game – at halftime, the mental approach was different before we came out, that's for sure. You come out at the start of the game and you just smacked that team 30-something odd points. Now you're at halftime and you're down three or five – whatever it was – so mentally it was a different approach going back out that second 20 minutes than it was that first 20 minutes, and that's what basketball is about mentally – how that thing changes."
The Hilltoppers (17-5 overall, 10-2 C-USA) bounced back from Thursday's loss to Houston with a 91-58 romp of the Panthers (9-17, 2-15) in Sunday's first game of the series where they led by as many as 38, but WKU started slow in the second meeting.
WKU trailed 33-28 by halftime in the second meeting, in part because of 10 first-half turnovers that resulted in 11 of FIU's points. The Panthers – who attempt the most 3-pointers per game among league teams – knocked down 6 of 17 (35%) through 20 minutes, and went up by five with a putback dunk from Isaiah Banks with 21 seconds left in the half. The Hilltoppers led by as many as nine at the midway point after Jordan Rawls connected on his second 3-pointer of the game, but FIU outscored WKU 22-8 over the final 9:40.
"I just feel like we were sluggish the first half. We came out slow," WKU center Charles Bassey said. "We started good, but we just came out jacking up shots and we weren't getting stops near the end of the first half."
With the Tops down 43-41 early in the second half, Taveion Hollingsworth came alive. The senior guard scored 10 straight points to kickstart a 21-2 run that put the Hilltoppers up by 17 with 8:47 to play, and WKU cruised to its eighth straight C-USA victory and fourth straight C-USA series sweep from there by outscoring FIU 43-26 in the second half.
"Those kind of guys make you a better coach – guys that can go make basketball plays, and that's what he did. He made basketball plays," Stansbury said. "We went at him a couple of times, run a couple of things for him, but still, when you run a couple of things for him, you've still got to make plays.
"We run things for him every night, but when he gets it going like that – you've seen him do that many a time. ... We need him doing that right there. That's the way we need him playing. That's who he is."
Hollingsworth scored 12 of his 20 points in the second half and added seven rebounds in the game. Bassey had 22 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks, and Rawls had 14 points with four made 3-pointers – WKU had five makes from deep in the game – in a starting role for the second straight game with Josh Anderson sidelined with an ankle injury. Luke Frampton (undisclosed) was also unavailable for a third straight game.
"I'd say I can get in a better rhythm playing more minutes like that, but I'm ready for whatever role this team needs me to play," said Rawls, who had 11 points in 32 minutes the day before.
The Hilltoppers held the Panthers to just 26 points in the second half, including 3 of 16 (19%) shooting from 3-point range in the second half. Radshad Davis led FIU with 21 points and 10 rebounds and was the only Panther to finish with double-digit scoring. Banks and Eric Lovett each added nine points for FIU, which closed the regular season with its seventh straight loss and 14th in its last 15 games.
WKU is scheduled to close the regular season with a two-game series against Old Dominion later this week, with a 7 p.m. game scheduled for Friday and 4 p.m. matchup Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena. The Hilltoppers currently lead the C-USA East Division standings with an .833 winning percentage in league play, while the Monarchs are just behind at 10-4 (.714) in league play.
