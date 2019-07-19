FRISCO, Texas – Part of Western Kentucky’s evidence of a different vibe is coming from player initiatives during summer strength and conditioning programs.
Most of what can make or break a good start to fall camp is dictated on how much players develop on their own in the summer. Player-run-practices are where most of that growth takes place.
“It’s very critical that we go out there with PRPs and go about our business as grown men,” safety Devon Key told the Daily News on Thursday at the Conference USA Kickoff event at The Star. “I’d say taking care of business when the coaches come out there, we know what to do and that when they leave, the expectations are really high. We have to meet their expectations when they’re not around and we’re just doing it by ourselves.”
Part of the new offseason edge and excitement within the locker room in Tyson Helton’s return to the program has been most evident in those PRPs. The Hilltoppers had the month of May to spend at home before returning to campus June 2 for class and strength and conditioning. From that point to when players report July 30 for camp the next day, coaches can’t be present for any practices involving a football.
That’s when the players’ council comes into play, a select group of nine to 10 players charged with overseeing the production of player-run-practices.
“A lot of times you try to get those things organized for the guys because you can’t be out there with them and you hope you can go out there and accomplish what you want to get accomplished,” Helton said. “Those guys have taken initiatives and followed the plan and they’re great team leaders who make sure things go smooth. I think our guys are ready to roll into camp and keep it going.”
The PRPs are run Tuesdays and Thursdays with one or two players picked to lead each position group. Offense and defense split the field in half on their respective sides of the 50-yard line. Key said defensive backs spend time working on coverages and receiver Lucky Jackson said most of their drills are to sharpen routes and timing with different quarterbacks. It’s run like a normal practice, but without coaches.
“It’s good to allow the players to connect like that and lead one another,” Jackson told the Daily News on Thursday. “It shows maturity when we can go out and be professionals without the coaches harping over us. It allows us to lead one another and you have that chance to teach up a young guy without the coach having to correct it before you do. They like hearing it from their peers and being able to learn from one another.”
Jackson emphasized these practices help competition with young receivers and different quarterbacks. Helton is still evaluating who will start at quarterback this fall between redshirt junior Steven Duncan, redshirt sophomore Davis Shanley, redshirt freshman Kevaris Thomas or Arkansas transfer Ty Storey.
Duncan is the most experienced of that group and likely the front-runner for the job, but summer practices are breeding competition among the whole group, Jackson said.
“It’s easy to get comfortable with how one guy throws the ball and what to expect,” Jackson said. “When you have to go with multiple guys, it helps you be diverse in your game and that helps a lot.
“There’s always a competitive edge. Coaches are always watching and that’s something they’ll tell us. Every day is an interview. Every day at practice you’re adding to your resume and showing them what you’re capable of doing.”
