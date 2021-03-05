Western Kentucky entered its weekend series against Old Dominion with an opportunity to clinch Conference USA's East Division, but couldn't capitalize on that chance in the first meeting.
The Monarchs, led by Malik Curry, outscored the Hilltoppers by 13 in the second half to come away with a 71-69 victory Friday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
"I felt like we kind of maybe tightened up a little bit. I didn't think we flowed the same way (in the second half)," WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. "It's very obvious we didn't shoot it very well (in the second half) -- I think we were 1 of 8 from the 3-point line, missed some free throws -- but we just wasn't as effective the second half.
" ... We just couldn't make enough plays that second half. Again, I thought we tightened up, I thought they played loose and Curry became a one-man show."
The loss was the first for WKU (17-6 overall, 10-3 C-USA) after winning its last eight league matchups. WKU could have clinched the East Division -- the league moved to two divisions this season amid the COVID-19 pandemic -- with a win over the Monarchs (15-6, 11-4), but will now have to wait until Saturday's senior day game for its second attempt. The Hilltoppers also entered Friday's game with a chance to clinch the best overall record in the league with a win and a North Texas loss to UAB -- the Blazers won 65-51 on Friday in Denton, Texas.
"We all understand, we keep it in perspective. We understand what we've got to do yet," Stansbury said. "We've got senior night tomorrow night. We understand what we're playing for. It's one of those games you've just got to be able to put it behind you and you've got to be able to come back out there tomorrow night."
WKU had its opportunities in the contest, holding an 11-point lead by the break and getting a last-second look from freshman guard Dayvion McKnight that didn't fall for the win.
Instead, ODU outscored WKU 41-28 over the final 20 minutes to come away with the victory behind a 22-point second-half effort from Curry.
Curry's only make on three shots in the first half was a 3-pointer, but the 6-foot-1 senior guard finished the night with 25 points on 9 of 16 shooting, including 3 of 3 shooting from 3-point range. Curry was the only ODU player to score in double figures, but the Monarchs went 7 of 14 from deep in the game and made 5 of 9 in the second half.
Curry carried his team early in the second half and had a stretch of eight straight points in a 17-2 ODU run that put the Monarchs up 47-45 -- its first lead of the night -- with 14:04 to go. Curry had 12 points during the run.
"We've just got to do better on defense," WKU center Charles Bassey said. "We let one dude go off -- the point guard -- so we've just got to do better stopping him tomorrow when we play them next. We've just got to come out tomorrow with our edge and get back to our winning ways."
The two teams remained close -- with four ties and four lead changes -- from there. ODU took its largest lead with 27 seconds remaining on two free throws from Curry that made it 70-65, but WKU quickly responded with an alley-oop from Taveion Hollingsworth to Bassey nine seconds later. A.J. Oliver II missed the front end of a one-and-one attempt and Hollingsworth took the rebound coast-to-coast to make it 70-69 with 9.1 seconds remaining.
Xavier Green was fouled, missed his first attempt, made his second and McKnight pushed the ball up the court, but his fadeaway baseline jumper came up short and ODU closed out the 71-69 victory.
"Like I told Day, after tonight, this game's over with. You don't want to think about this game too much because we know we're playing for the same thing tomorrow," Hollingsworth said. "We just need to come out with energy, come out the same way that we did today, but just keep it up."
The Hilltoppers got off to a hot shooting start, connecting on 5 of their first 11 shots and 4 of its first seven 3-point attempts. WKU led for the entirety of the half after an and-one from Hollingsworth started the scoring, and pulled ahead by double digits for the first time with a 6-1 run capped off by a layup from McKnight.
Old Dominion cut the Hilltopper lead to one at the midway point, but back-to-back 3-pointers from Jordan Rawls and Hollingsworth about five minutes later gave WKU another double-digit lead at 36-26. The Hilltoppers' lead never got below eight and was as high as 13 for the remainder of the period, and WKU took a 41-30 advantage into the second half.
Bassey finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds to lead WKU, and Hollingsworth and Rawls each added 12 points.
The two teams are scheduled to tip off Saturday's game at 4 p.m. at E.A. Diddle Arena.
