Western Kentucky scored a single point in the last five minutes and Bowling Green’s Justin Turner drove the length of the court to score with four seconds remaining to defeat the Hilltoppers 77-75 on Friday.
Turner scored 27 points to hand WKU (4-1) its first loss of the season to open the Paradise Jam tournament in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Although the Hilltoppers shot 53 percent in the second half and had four players score in double figures, they went cold in the last five minutes with a Taveion Hollingsworth free throw as the only score.
With eight seconds remaining, Josh Anderson missed a free throw on the front end of a 1-and-1 and Turner grabbed the rebound and went coast-to-coast and scored on the runner to go up 76-75.
Bowling Green (4-1) went up by two with one second remaining and Jared Savage’s full-court heave didn’t hit.
“You can’t really practice situations like that,” Savage said on the postgame radio show. “You just have to be in close game situations late and this was our first one. We have to obviously get better from mistakes we made and just carry on. We can’t let this loss dictate our next game in this tournament. We have a quick game tomorrow so we have to shake this one off and be ready to play tomorrow.”
WKU will play Illinois State in the loser’s bracket Saturday at 4 p.m. CST. Bowling Green moves on to play Cincinnati on Sunday.
The Hilltoppers entered the night ranked eighth in the country in free-throw percentage (80.8), but had a drop-off in the second half by hitting just 3-of-8 foul shots after visiting the line frequently in the first half with a 14-of-20 clip.
“Lot of things you can point to that we didn’t do very well down that stretch,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said on his postgame radio show. “We got behind early and fought back. Second half got a little bit of separation again until that five-minute mark and from that point on, we had a couple of bad turnovers, some missed free throws.”
Bowling Green led 26-12 as it came out firing 60 percent from 3-point range in the first half. WKU regained the lead with a 20-1 run and took a 40-39 lead into halftime.
The Hilltoppers led by as much as seven in the second half and shot 53 percent from the floor in the second half, but couldn’t get the separation they needed with less frequent visits to the free-throw line.
Sophomore center Charles Bassey stuffed the stat sheet with 19 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks. Hollingsworth also had 19 points with six rebounds. Carson Williams put up 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting and Savage had 12 points to round out the Hilltoppers in double figures.
“You’ve got to be able to finish,” Stansbury said on the radio show. “I didn’t do a good job helping our guys finish. (Need to) make some shots and make some free throws.
“You’ve got to get back up and win that next one and find a way to go 2-1 in tournaments. You’ve got to be able to do that when you drop that first one. It will not be easy. Illinois State is a really good team.”{&end}
