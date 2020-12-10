Western Kentucky entered Thursday’s game against Gardner-Webb as a 20-point favorite, but the Hilltoppers didn’t run past the Runnin’ Bulldogs.
WKU survived a hot-shooting Gardner-Webb team making its season debut and got a career-high 29 points from Charles Bassey to come away with an 86-84 victory at E.A. Diddle Arena in a game that was a late addition to the schedule.
“Well, I think we know now why they were available to schedule a game, why nobody else has scheduled them yet,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “I know they had come out and that was their first game, but it’s very obvious they’re a very good team.”
Gardner-Webb (0-1) led from the 3:57 mark in the first half until 16:21 in the second half, when Josh Anderson connected on a 3-pointer and came away with a steal and layup to tie the game 50-all. Bassey took over for the next two minutes, giving WKU a lead on an alley-oop from Taveion Hollingsworth and adding the next six Hilltopper points, which included two more dunks, to put WKU up 58-55.
“I just go into every game to play hard – it doesn’t matter how many points I get, how many rebounds I get, how many blocked shots I get – I just go in there just playing hard because you don’t know if you’re going to get points like that,” Bassey said. “I just go into every game and just my mindset is just playing hard every possession and every time down the floor.”
WKU continued on a 9-0 run, capped off by a fast-break dunk from Anderson to make it a 10-point lead.
Gardner-Webb responded with a 12-2 run, capped off by a putback from Kareem Reid to tie the game at 67 with 8:05 left. Another Bassey dunk put WKU back on top before a jumper from Jacob Falco and a 3-pointer from Lance Terry gave the Runnin’ Bulldogs the lead.
Luke Frampton tied the game with one of his five 3-pointers and Jordan Rawls followed with one of his own to put WKU on top for good. Frampton and Rawls went a combined 2 of 14 from behind the arc in Sunday’s win over Mississippi Valley State.
“I’m just going to play how I always play – I just play hard. It doesn’t matter how many points I score or what I do – any of that – it doesn’t matter as long as the team gets the win, that’s a win in my book,” Frampton said. “I’ll continue to work and continue to get shots up and hopefully it carries over.”
Gardner-Webb got within a point on a 3-pointer from Terry with 3:56 to play and had a chance to take the lead, but the Runnin’ Bulldogs couldn’t connect on an alley oop to Anthony Selden. Jaheam Cornwall got Gardner-Webb within one again with 10.9 seconds left, but after Bassey made one free throw at the other end, Cornwall couldn’t connect on a game-winning 3-pointer.
Bassey’s 29 points are a career best. He did it on 13 of 19 shooting, and added a game-high 14 rebounds. Anderson finished with 16 points and Frampton had 15 on 5 of 5 shooting from 3-point range. WKU had 20 assists – led by seven from Kenny Cooper – to just four turnovers.
Falko had 19 points to lead Gardner-Webb, and Terry and Cornwall each had 15 points. Reid had 11 points and a team-high six rebounds. The Runnin’ Bulldogs are scheduled to play at Pittsburgh on Saturday.
“A couple guys for them, we just didn’t know anything about basically, hadn’t seen them. ... Terry and Jacob, No. 3,” Stansbury said. “They had 34 points between them. Those two guys were the difference in the game. We knew Cornwall, and their big guy was better than we thought.”
Gardner-Webb took a 43-40 lead into halftime after hot shooting in the first half. The Runnin’ Bulldogs went 8 of 12 from 3-point range, including three makes from Lance Terry and two from Anthony Selden. WKU entered the game allowing opponents to shoot 43.5% (54 of 124) from 3-point range. Terry’s triple with 3:57 left in the half game Gardner-Webb the lead, which grew to as many as six thanks to a 10-3 run.
“Give them some credit, No. 1,” Stansbury said. “Whenever you make shots, the world goes round and they made shots, particularly in the first half. Second half they don’t make but four – they’re 12 for the game – but the second half they spread you out so much, they drove the ball to the rim way too much.
“As crazy as it sounds, when you play a small team, sometimes you’re better off zoning them. We just haven’t done enough zone stuff with the people we’ve played to this point that we haven’t done a lot of zone, but to slow a team like that down, a team that shoots it with all that movement, we’re better off with all those guards shooting against that zone some.”
WKU, on the other hand, was cold outside of Frampton, who knocked down all three 3-pointers he attempted through the first 20 minutes. The Hilltoppers shot just 3 of 11 (27%) from deep in the first half but took advantage of Bassey down low. The 6-foot-11 center had 12 first-half points, including a dunk with five seconds left in the period, to help keep WKU within three at the break, before taking the lead and closing out the win in the second half.
WKU is scheduled to host Rhode Island at 11 a.m. Sunday.{&end}
