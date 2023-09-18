Western Kentucky’s Paige Briggs (1) spikes the ball past Belmont’s Laura Shoopman (20) and Alex Williams (53) in the Lady Tops’ 3-0 (25-7, 25-11, 25-18) win over the Bruines in the season’s home opener at E. A. Diddle Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky’s Gabby Weihe (10) jumps to spike the ball in the Lady Tops’ 3-0 (25-7, 25-11, 25-18) win over Belmont in the season’s home opener at E. A. Diddle Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
A record three Western Kentucky volleyball players were named to the Conference USA Players of the Week list announced Monday.
WKu's Paige Briggs (offensive), Callie Bauer (setter) and Gabby Weihe (freshman) all garnered weekly honors. WKU went 4-0 with a midweek road win at Austin Peay and an undefeated three-match slate at the inaugural Alyssa Cavanaugh Classic.
Briggs, a fifth-year senior, swung for 74 total kills off of a .368 hitting clip, averaging 5.29 kills a set. The 5-foot-11 hitter also marked a record-breaking match in the Tops' 3-1 win over Western Michigan, as she totaled 35 kills in a single four-set match.
She broke the the program's single-match kills record by four, while also leading the NCAA in most kills in a four-set match this year. On top of kills, the Michigan native tallied on seven service aces and seven blocks through the week, averaging 6.14 points a set in four matches.
As the second-year starting setter for WKU, Bauer totaled 175 assists, averaging 12.50 assists a set through four matches. The redshirt sophomore also tacked on 25 kills from setter dumps to total 31.5 points along with a service ace and 10 blocks. Including the weekend, the Michigan native tallies up 523 assists on the season, placing her second in total assists in all of NCAA volleyball.
With the first weekly award of her career, Weihe started every match in the middle for WKU and piled on 19 kills through four matches. She operated with a .317 hitting clip, while pushing out her defensive skills at the net with seven blocks (two solo, five assist). She also produced her career-high hitting average in a single match, hitting .538 (seven kills off of 13 swings) in her first error-free match against Western Michigan on Saturday.