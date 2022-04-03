WKU softball shuts out FIU in 5-inning series finale Sunday
The Hilltoppers beat the FIU Panthers 8-0 in five innings Sunday at the WKU Softball Complex to cap off a series sweep.
Jordan Ridge opened the scored with a solo home run to left in the bottom of the second – her second homer of the series – and Taylor Sanders added a run when she scored on a wild pitch.
The Tops (25-7 overall, 9-3 Conference USA) were held scoreless for two innings, before ending the game early with a six-run fifth inning. Taylor Davis started the scoring in the fifth with an RBI single and Ridge added an RBI single as part of her 2-for-3 day. Sanders ended the 8-0 game with a grand slam to left.
Shelby Nunn pitched the complete-game shutout, allowing just three hits and no walks in five innings. She recorded two strikeouts.
Alexys Lawson was credited with the loss, allowing three runs – two earned – on two hits and a walk without recording an out. Kendahl Dunford allowed five runs on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts in 4.1 innings.
WKU is scheduled to host Belmont on Wednesday in a 6 p.m. midweek game at the WKU Softball Complex, before traveling to UAB for a three-game series next weekend.
WKU drops series to Blue Raiders
The Western Kentucky baseball team fell in the rubber match at Middle Tennessee on Sunday.
The Blue Raiders scored four runs in the third inning on the way to a 5-1 victory over the Hilltoppers at Reese Smith Field in Murfreesboro, Tenn., to take the series 2-1.
WKU (10-17 overall, 2-7 Conference USA) fell to Middle Tennessee (13-14, 5-4) in the series opener Friday, before snapping an eight-game losing streak with a 7-3 victory Saturday.
The Blue Raiders took the series with the help of a big third inning Sunday, however.
After WKU took a 1-0 lead with an RBI double from Ty Crittenberger in the top of the second, Middle Tennessee responded with four runs the following inning.
Fausto Lopez tied the game with a solo home run to right, and Jackson Galloway put the Blue Raiders ahead 3-1 with a two-run triple to left-center. Brett Coker added a one-run single to make it 4-1, before Middle Tennessee tacked on a run in the fifth with a sacrifice fly from Coker.
Peyton Wigginton pitched the complete-game shutout, allowing one run on nine hits and one walk. he struck out six in the 108-pitch effort.
Cooper Hellman took the loss for WKU, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 2.2 innings. Hunter Crosby allowed a run on a hit and a walk with three strikeouts in 1.1 innings, and Luke Sinnard allowed four hits and a walk with three strikeouts in four innings.
WKU is next scheduled to host Belmonst on Tuesday in a 5 p.m. game at Nick Denes Field, before welcoming FIU for a three-game series next weekend.
WKU tennis with best record since 1985 with Dayton sweep
The Western Kentucky tennis team continued its season Saturday afternoon with a doubleheader against Dayton.
The Lady Toppers won both dual matches against Dayton to improve to 15-8 on the campaign. The second win of the doubleheader marked the best record for the program since 1985 and the second-best record ever in WKU Women’s Tennis history.
In the first match, WKU lost the doubles point, marking the first time they have lost the doubles point in a winning effort this season.
The Flyers took victory on Court 1 and Court 3 to take the early lead. The Court 2 match went unfinished.
In singles, the Tops needed to win four of six matches to get the win, and they did just that. Cora-Lynn von Dungern tied the match after winning in straight sets 6-0, 6-2 at the No. 1 spot. Dayton reclaimed the lead 2-1 after winning on Court 5, but that was the last point they won for the rest of the match. Laura Bernardos tied the match at two, also winning in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 at the No. 2 position. She improves to 13-5 on the season – the second most wins on the team. Paola Cortez followed that up with a win at No. 3 to give the Lady Toppers the lead after winning 6-4, 7-5. She improves to 12-8 in singles play this year. Then at No. 6, Samantha Martinez clinched the win for WKU, winning 7-5, 6-3.
The Court 4 match went unfinished, making the final score, 4-2, in favor of the Lady Toppers.
In the second match, WKU took the early lead by winning the doubles point.
Sofia Blanco and Samantha Martinez won on Court 3, 6-2, and von Dungern and Cortez won 7-5 on Court 1 to take the early advantage going into singles play. The No. 3 duo improves to 10-4 on the season, good for second-best on the team. The No. 1 pair moves to a team-best 15-3 this season.
Blanco won at No. 5 in straight sets to go up 2-0, winning 6-2, 6-3. She improves to 5-3 in singles on the season. von Dungern claimed her second win of the day at the No. 1 slot, winning 6-4, 6-3. Paola Cortez also got her second singles win on the day, winning 6-4, 6-2 and clinching the win for the Lady Toppers.
Cincinnati OF Akiyama won’t make opening day roster
GOODYEAR, Ariz. – The Cincinnati Reds informed Shogo Akiyama on Sunday that he would not make the opening day roster, leaving him to decide whether he’ll go down to Triple-A or become a free agent.
A productive player for nearly a decade in Japan, the outfielder wasn’t able to duplicate that success in two seasons with Cincinnati. He turns 34 later this month.
The left-handed hitter batted .224 overall with no home runs and 21 RBIs in 142 games for the Reds. He hit .204 last year and was slowed by hamstring injuries.
In Japan, he was a career .304 hitter in nine seasons and hit at least 20 homers in his last three years.
Akiyama can accept assignment to Triple-A Louisville or try free agency once the paper transaction is completed by opening day. Akiyama will have seven days to decide.