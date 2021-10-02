No. 21 Western Kentucky downed host Florida International in straight sets 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-17) on Saturday to sweep its eighth consecutive volleyball match.
The Hilltoppers' NCAA-best conference (37 matches) and road (18 matches) win streaks each grew by two across the weekend series from Miami.
WKU improved to 15-1 on the 2021 campaign, including a 4-0 mark in Conference USA matches with the victory. WKU is now 38-2 across the last two seasons and 70-4 spanning the last three.
Through the series, WKU outhit the Panthers .353 to a mere .039 mark, recording 30 more kills than FIU.
WKU opened up a quick 4-0 lead in the first set before FIU would get on the board on Saturday. After the Panthers registered a kill, Logan Kael headed back to the service line for an 11-0 run to push the Tops to a 16-1 lead. WKU would lead by as much as 18-3 before taking the first set 25-13. The Hilltoppers needed eight rotations in the opening frame.
For the first time all weekend, FIU scored opening point in the second frame and had its first lead of the series as well. But Hallie Shelton helped the Tops to a 5-0 run to close out the 25-18 victory.
The Hilltoppers worked to a quick 10-5 lead in the third frame with a Kayland Jackson kill pushing WKU into double digits and forcing an FIU timeout. Two points later out of the break, Lauren Matthews crushed another kill or an 11-6 lead. FIU stuck around and trailed just 13-9 before WKU used a 5-2 run for an 18-11 advantage. The Hilltoppers would ultimately take the set 25-17 while hitting a match-best .455 hitting clip in the frame.
Matthews and Paige Briggs worked into double-digit kills with 11 and 10, respectively. Matthews was held to a .381 clip on the day with 11 kills against three errors on 21 swings. She opened the match 5-for-5 on kills though, surpassing 40 attacks without an error dating back to WKU's first match against Marshall.
Briggs hit .348 to go along with eight digs, two aces and a block on the match. Matthews and Katie Isenbarger each tallied four blocks.
Nadia Dieudonne facilitated the Hilltopper offense to a .306 hitting percentage. She notched 21 assists, six digs, three kills and a block.
Kelsey Brangers led the WKU defense with 11 digs to go along with three assists. The FIU offense was held to a 0.087 hitting clip.
WKU struck for seven aces with three from Kael, two from Briggs and one each from Ashley Hood and Hallie Shelton.
The Hilltoppers will stay on the road and head to Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday for a 5 p.m. CT first serve against the Colonels from Richmond.