No. 20-ranked Western Kentucky swept its 11th-straight volleyball match to push its NCAA-best conference win streak to 39 matches with Saturday’s 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-14) win over Middle Tennessee at E.A. Diddle Arena.
The Hilltoppers operated at a scorching .458 hitting clip while holding the Blue Raiders to just a .143 mark.
“We’re glad to get the win – another 3-0 sweep, can’t complain about that – especially against the number two team in the division,” WKU coach Travis Hudson said in a news release. “This was a very different match than the one last night. Last night, I thought we had a lot of missed assignments defensively and today I thought we were much more sound in terms of the scouting report but we had a lot of missed plays that were right in front of us that we usually make. Overall, I’m really proud; another 3-0, 3-0 sweep weekend so we’re glad to move forward from here.”
With the win, WKU has won 33-consecutive sets and now sits at 18-1 on the 2021 season and 41-2 across the year 2021. The Hilltoppers climb to 6-0 in Conference USA while MTSU moved to 7-7 overall and 5-3 in league play.
Lauren Matthews continued her tear through opposing defenses, tallying 18 kills on a .773 hitting percentage to raise her season hitting average to .493. Matthews entered Saturday with a mark of .478, which ranks in the top five in NCAA volleyball with updated stats coming Monday.
Across the weekend, WKU out-blocked Middle Tennessee 23-2 as the Hilltoppers turned in 12 blocks on Saturday.
WKU will travel to Boca Raton, Fla., next weekend for a matchup against Conference USA opponent Florida Atlantic.