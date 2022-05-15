The Western Kentucky baseball team lost 11-2to Louisiana Tech on Sunday at J.C. Love Field in Ruston, La., to finish off a series sweep for the Bulldogs.
The Hilltoppers (17-33 overall, 7-20 Conference USA) fell in the first game 16-4 Friday and 7-2 in the second game of the series Saturday.
The Hilltoppers took a 2-0 lead in the third inning of the series finale with a two-run single from Justin Carlin, but WKU was unable to stay ahead for long.
Louisiana Tech (36-17, 18-9) plated seven runs in the bottom half of the inning to go ahead and pull away for the win. Taylor Young tied the game with a two-run double, and Steele Netterville put the Bulldogs ahead with an RBI single to right. Cole McConnell added a run with an RBI double and Jackson Lancaster made it 7-2 with a three-run homer to right.
Louisiana Tech added two runs each in the seventh and eighth innings. Jorge Corona walked with the bases loaded and Adarius Myers hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh to make it 9-2. Philip Matulia hit a two-run homer to right to put the Bulldogs up 11-2 in the eighth.
Jarret Whorff picked up the win for Louisiana Tech, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts in five innings. Jonathan Fincher allowed two hits with one strikeout in four shutout innings.
Sean Bergeron took the loss for WKU, allowing seven runs on seven hits and a walk in three innings. Jake Kates pitched three shutout innings for the Hilltoppers, allowing a hit and striking out two. Mason Vinyard allowed two runs – one earned – in an inning. Vinyard didn't allow a hit, but walked three batters. He had two strikeouts. Logan Bowen allowed two runs on a hit and a walk in one inning on the mound.
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to play at Bellarmine in a mid-week game Tuesday, before concluding the regular season at Nick Denes Field against Old Dominion next weekend. The series is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Thursday.