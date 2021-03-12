FRISCO, Texas -- The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are heading back to the Conference USA championship game.
On short rest and with star center Charles Bassey battling a back injury and questionable entering the game, WKU edged UAB 64-60 in the C-USA Tournament semifinals at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, to move to the final for the third consecutive tournament.
"It was a challenge for both teams -- 11 o'clock in the morning," WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. "It was a hard fought, physical game, but I thought our guys came out of that locker room, we had to force our will on that other team, and I think we did it.
" ... Our guys did a terrific job absorbing a quick scout. We get to the hotel at nine o'clock last night and you're playing again at 11 o'clock this morning. They absorbed it as well as you can absorb it. Those guys deserve a lot of credit. You can't get to the championship game unless you win that second one. It's a three-game season. You've got to take them one at a time. Now we're down to one game."
The Hilltoppers (20-6) didn't get a chance to compete for the league title last season, as the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic before the team was able to open play in the tournament against the same program it beat to reach this year's final. WKU fell to Old Dominion in 2019 and to Marshall in 2018 in the finals.
WKU beat UTSA 80-67 Thursday in the quarterfinals to advance to Friday's semifinal, where it claimed victory over UAB to secure its 47th 20-win season -- only Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke, Louisville, UCLA and Kansas have more -- and another shot at the championship. WKU will play the winner of Friday's second semifinal between North Texas and Louisiana Tech.
The Hilltoppers' lineup was in question going into Friday's tilt, after Bassey, who entered the game averaging 17.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game, reaggravated a back injury sustained in a December victory at Alabama.
But once he got going, he was hard to stop.
The 6-foot-11 Lagos, Nigeria, native didn't score for nearly 11 minutes to start the game, but finished with a game-high 22 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.
"Yesterday I went back to the hotel, they worked on me and I woke up this morning feeling good. Coming into the game, when I started going, I didn't feel it," Bassey said. "After the game now, we're going to go back, they're going to work on me again. Today we played at about 11, we don't play again tomorrow until like 8, so we've got all day and probably the whole day tomorrow until we play, so I'm probably going to get a lot of rest."
Bassey's biggest plays came in the biggest moments, too, "because that's what big-time players do," he said.
WKU trailed 34-31 at halftime, but used an early 16-2 run -- capped off by a 3-pointer from Bassey -- to take a 47-38 lead with 11:40 to play. The Blazers (22-7) had just 10 second-half points 13 minutes into the period, before mounting their comeback bid.
A 6-0 run got UAB within three before the Hilltoppers pushed the lead back to eight, and the Blazers later cut it to two after a personal 5-0 spurt from Franklin native Tavin Lovan that made it 54-52 with 5:08 to play.
WKU answered with 3-pointers from Luke Frampton and Josh Anderson -- it was Anderson's only points -- that were separated by a free throw from Trey Jemison, and the Hilltoppers added two free throws from Bassey to go back up nine.
Frampton finished with nine points and Jordan Rawls had six in another big bench effort, after the two combined for 13 points in the first half in the win over UTSA when the offense was struggling. WKU went 10 of 20 from 3-point range Friday.
"Any time you play against zones, somewhere along the way you've got to make some shots -- you've just got to make some," Stansbury said. "Again, we had some guys come off the bench -- Rawls and Luke came off the bench and hit five 3s between them, and as a team, we shoot 10 for 20."
Bassey recorded three of his four blocks in the final four minutes, but UAB still cut the deficit to two again with a 7-0 run started with a 3-pointer from Quan Jackson. Once it ended, however, UAB didn't score again.
"Those three blocks down that stretch were huge. Charles has always been a tough young man," Stansbury said. "He couldn't go -- he just physically couldn't go. We were concerned and it was game-time. We went through warm ups, he walked through scouting report this morning at 7:30 and just didn't know, absolutely didn't know. Didn't know if he could go or how effective he could be, but it was very obvious that he pushed through it and fought through it.
" ... He was smiling after the game. I didn't even ask him how he was. I don't want to know because I saw them stats. He was pretty good."
Dayvion McKnight grabbed a long defensive rebound and was fouled with 34 seconds remaining. At the other end of the floor, he capped off an all-around performance with two free throws to make it 64-60, and the Hilltoppers didn't allow a quality shot before time expired.
McKnight had 13 points on 4 of 9 shooting from the field and 4 of 4 from the line, and the freshman guard added four rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and three steals in 37 minutes.
"It's huge, it's huge. Coming in my first year and being able to be on this stage, conference championship tomorrow, is a big thing," McKnight said. "It's huge for me."
Michael Ertel had 16 points to lead UAB, Jackson had 15, Lovan had 14 and Kassim Nicholson had 10.
Despite the 11 a.m. tip with both teams on short rest after quarterfinal victories the night prior, UAB and WKU opened at a frantic pace, but it didn't result in many points on the board. The two were tied 2-all heading to the first media timeout before shots started falling.
The Blazers led for the majority of the half -- 13:08, compared to WKU's 3:53 -- including a stretch from the 12:16 mark starting with Lovan's and-one that continued until the Hilltoppers tied the game 31-all with 1:17 left in the half. UAB used a 9-2 run to grow its lead to as many as eight with 3:52 left in the period, and again led by that many just over a minute later after a make from Bassey and two free throws from Quan Jackson, but WKU responded with a quick 8-0 run over a 1:10 stretch that featured back-to-back 3-pointers from Rawls and Bassey.
Ertel hit the final of his three first-half 3-pointers with a minute left in the half to put UAB up 34-31 heading to the break.
The championship game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. WKU has not played North Texas this season and split its series against Louisiana Tech at E.A. Diddle Arena. The Hilltoppers won 66-64 Jan. 8 and the Bulldogs won 63-58 Jan. 9.