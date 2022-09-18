Sports_wkuvb090922-19.jpg
Buy Now

Western Kentucky’s Paige Briggs (1) bumps the ball in the Lady Tops’ 3-2 (25-23, 23-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-9) win over Northern Kentucky at E. A. Diddle Arena on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)

 Grace Ramey

Western Kentucky closed out tournament play with a 3-1 (19-25, 26-24, 25-12, 25-23) victory over Indiana in the WKU Volleyball Invitational on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.