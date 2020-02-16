Western Kentucky used a two-inning offensive outburst to earn a 6-2 victory over Valparaiso in Game 2 of their series Sunday afternoon at Nick Denes Field.
The win moves the Hilltoppers to 2-0 on the year following their season-opening 9-3 victory against the Crusaders on Saturday.
Valpo jumped out to an early advantage in Sunday’s matchup, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning. The score remained the same until the fifth frame with the Hilltoppers scoring two runs and tacking on four more in the sixth inning to gain a 6-1 lead and take control of the contest.
“We gave up a run in the first inning and then had to do some damage control,” WKU coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. “We had to make some really big pitches. (Sean) Bergeron got out of the fourth inning with the bases loaded using back-to-back punch outs. (Dalton) Shoemake also did an outstanding job.
“But give credit to our offense too. It wasn’t easy for us today, but we finally had an inning where we could put a little pressure on them. (Kevin) Lambert and (Ray) Zuberer came up with some big swings today and we just found a way to win.”
Bergeron, a transfer from Angelina College, earned the start on the mound in his first appearance as a Hilltopper. The junior allowed just three hits and one run while striking out a pair in four innings.
Shoemake entered the game in the fifth in relief of Bergeron, fanning three batters while surrendering just three hits and one run (unearned) in four innings. Jake Kates, a transfer from Gulf Coast State College, closed things out in the ninth while striking out a pair and not allowing a hit.
Offensively, the squad collected five hits and six walks on the day. Zuberer III led the way with a 2-for-5 outing while adding two RBIs, while Lambert produced a 1-for-3 performance to go along with two runs and two RBIs. Richard Constantine and Matt Phipps also recorded one hit apiece.
The Hilltoppers found a majority of their plate production at the bottom of the lineup, with their six through eight hitters (Phipps, Sam McElreath, Lambert) accounting for two of the team’s five hits and five of the team’s six runs.
“The good thing about having seniors in the lineup is that we have so many of them and the guys at the bottom of the lineup, they’ve been here for a while, and they put good swings on balls and they always have,” Zuberer said. “Kevin had a huge game today, Phipps, everybody – we couldn’t have done it without them for sure.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.