The most random opponent on Western Kentucky’s schedule might be one of the best.
“There’s Louisville, probably them and Arkansas,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said of WKU’s weekend opponent in the Northeast.
The Hilltoppers (7-3) will put their shuffled lineup to a real test Saturday for a 1 p.m. CST tipoff at Rhode Island, the first meeting between the two programs and WKU’s first trip to the Northeast part of the United States since the NIT semifinal run in 2018.
The Rams (6-3) have a seven-game win streak at The Ryan Center in Kingston, R.I. The Hilltoppers at least had a tune-up test with an exhibition game against Kentucky Wesleyan on Tuesday to cap a 10-day layoff. Rhode Island will play its first game in 15 days since a 14-point win over Providence.
“That can be good and bad sometimes,” Stansbury said. “I think coaches this time of year will prefer not to have 10 days off. They’ll be off 15 days. It gives them some time to work on things that no one has seen. We haven’t seen film in two weeks on how they play, they’ve been able to practice, so they’ve had a lot of time to do things, too.”
WKU has certainly needed that extra time to work on a lineup without star center Charles Bassey. The sophomore went down late in the second half against Arkansas on Dec. 7 with a season-ending leg injury. He had successful surgery a few days later in Houston and is expected to take six to nine months to fully recover.
That eliminates the reigning Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year, a double-double average and a potential NBA prospect from WKU’s arsenal moving forward. The exhibition on Tuesday was a much-needed trial run of moving forward Carson Williams into the center position and every other guard up in the rotation. Josh Anderson will move into the starting lineup and more minutes are expected for young guards Jordan Rawls and Jeremiah Gambrell.
Matt Horton, a 6-foot-11 senior forward, is expected to contribute off the bench with a defensive presence Bassey normally drew.
“We just have to come in and produce like we did (Tuesday),” Gambrell said. “We can’t just come in and not do anything we like with the minutes we have because everything is different now. We’re smaller than we were before and not as big as we were before. We’re still as productive as we were before.”
WKU’s guards will have their work cut out against Rhode Island guard Fatts Russell, a senior who once considered WKU in his list of schools before choosing the Rams.
Russell ranks 50th in the nation with 5.2 assists per game while also averaging 21.4 points per game. He’s led the Rams to a 6-3 record with its only losses coming on the road at Maryland and West Virginia and a neutral court loss to LSU.
“That’s their three losses, really good,” Stansbury said. “Great guard play. Russell will be the quickest guard you’ve seen play. Wings with great size and great depth. They’re a really good basketball team. A team that will challenge to win the (Atlantic 10 Conference), right at the top.
“Biggest thing you have to do is understand the challenge you’ve got with energy, toughness and physicality that you have to bring on the road and play against that kind of team in that environment they’re going to play at. … Great opportunity for us and it’ll make us better.”
Western Kentucky (7-3) at Rhode Island (6-3)
1 p.m., Saturday, The Ryan Center
Probable starters
Western Kentucky - Taveion Hollingsworth, g, 6-2, jr. (13.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg); Camron Justice, g, 6-3, g-sr. (13.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg); Jared Savage, g/f, 6-5, r-sr. (10.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg); Carson Williams, f, 6-5, r-jr. (11.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg); Josh Anderson, g, 6-6, jr. (7.0 ppg, 2.8 rpg)
Rhode Island - Fatts Russell, g, 5-10, jr. (21.4 ppg, 5.2 apg); Jeff Dowtin, 6-3, sr. (13.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg); Cyril Langevine, f, 6-8, sr. (11.2 ppg, 11.1 rpg); Tyrese Martin, g, 6-6, so. (10.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg); Jermaine Harris, f, 6-8, so. (4.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg)
TV – ESPN+
Radio: Hilltopper Sports Network
Coaches: Rick Stansbury (69-45, fourth year; 362-211 overall), Western Kentucky; David Cox (24-18 second season; 24-18 overall) Rhode Island.
Series Record: First meeting.
Last time out Western Kentucky won 86-79 in overtime at home against Arkansas; Rhode Island defeated Providence 75-61 on Dec. 6.
