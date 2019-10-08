Western Kentucky advanced three spots to finish tied for third in the team standings Tuesday at the 36-hole Intercollegiate at The Grove hosted by Middle Tennessee in College Grove, Tenn.
“I’m very pleased with how our team responded this week,” WKU coach Chan Metts said in a news release. “We faced some adversity on and off the course, but we never had a ‘poor me’ attitude. Our guys showed a lot of mental toughness battling this week and we took several steps in the right direction. We still haven’t quite put together a complete tournament, but we are getting closer. Our best golf is still in front of us.”
Jack Poole led WKU through the event, finishing tied for eighth on the individual leaderboard after firing a final-round 1-under 71. The junior transfer recorded a 36-hole total of 1-under 143.
Senior Linus Lo continued his consistent scores and carded a 3-under 69 in Tuesday’s final round. Lo notched seven birdies on his way to finish tied for 10th at The Grove Club (par-72, 7,368-yard). Lo and Poole’s top-10 finishes are the first time of the season multiple Hilltoppers have placed in the top-10 at the same event.
The Hilltopper finishing next on the leaderboard was Tom Bevington. The senior finished the event with a 2-over 74 to place tied for 33rd. Chase Landrum was WKU’s fourth score in the final round after recording a 4-over 76. The junior tied for 37th overall.
Caleb O’Toole completed the event with a 6-over 78 and finished tied for 75th.
WKU finished six shots in front of defending, back-to-back Conference USA Champion Middle Tennessee.
Completing his Hilltopper debut was Patrick Kennedy. The freshman competed as an individual and placed tied for 79th with a 36-hole total of 162.
Taking the team title was Tennessee with a final score of 7-under 569. Tennessee’s Tyler Johnson also took the individual title with a score of 6-under 138.
WKU is back in action at the Autotrader Collegiate Classic hosted by Georgia State on Monday.
