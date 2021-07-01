The Western Kentucky men's basketball team will play a neutral-site game against Ole Miss on Dec. 11 as part of the 2021 Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta.
The Hilltoppers will take on the Rebels at State Farm Arena, the home of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks.
That matchup will be one of four games played at the arena that day. Other contests include Georgia Tech-LSU, Nebraska-Auburn and Clemson-Drake.
Time, television and ticket information will be announced at a later date.
This will be the third all-time meeting between WKU and Ole Miss. The Hilltoppers won the last matchup 81-74 in Oxford, Miss., in 2014, while the Rebels pulled out a 79-74 victory the year before at E.A. Diddle Arena.
WKU has won three straight games against teams from the SEC under head coach Rick Stansbury, including last season's road win at Alabama, which went on to rank in the top 10 nationally. Before that, the Hilltoppers swept a home-and-home series with Arkansas across the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.
The Hilltoppers are 9-6 overall against teams from the Power Five conferences over the last four seasons. WKU is 29-48 all-time against teams from the SEC.
Stansbury boasts a 21-8 all-time record against Ole Miss from his 14 seasons as head coach at the Rebels' in-state rival, Mississippi State.
It'll be part of a big week for the Hilltoppers, who will continue their road trip with a Dec. 15 game against South Carolina in Columbia, S.C. -- the first meeting of a three-game series with the Gamecocks -- before returning to Diddle Arena to host Louisville.
WKU will play an early-season multi-team event in Asheville, N.C., a source told the Daily News. CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported May 18 that Minnesota and South Carolina would also be in the event.
WKU also currently has deals as part of series to host Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 4 and to travel to Austin Peay in the upcoming season. Those games were originally scheduled to be played last season, but were pushed back a year after the NCAA delayed the start of the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WKU still has two games contracted against Wright State – a home and away – which got pushed back with the series now scheduled to resume at E.A. Diddle Arena in 2022-23.
The Hilltoppers last season were scheduled to play a $90,000 buy game at Wichita State, but the game was canceled after the start of the season was pushed back and Wichita State declined to play WKU in the upcoming season, according to the source.
WKU was supposed to host Belmont last season, but Belmont told WKU the OVC wanted the original date for the meeting held for a conference game and the game was pushed back a year, but the series will not resume after Belmont requested again to push the game back another season and an agreement could not be reached to continue the series, according to the source.
WKU's Conference USA schedule is expected to be released in the coming days. The full non-conference schedule will be released later in the summer once finalized.