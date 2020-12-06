The Western Kentucky men's basketball team has added a new game to its schedule and will host Gardner-Webb at 7 p.m. Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena, the team announced Sunday.
Thursday’s game against Gardner-Webb will also stream online on ESPN+ and air locally in Bowling Green on WKU PBS.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs were picked fourth in the preseason in the Big South Conference after going 16-16 last season and finishing third in league play.
WKU still has one non-conference game left to fill on its schedule. More information will be released as it becomes available. The Hilltoppers currently have home nonconference games against Rhode Island (Dec. 13) and Tennessee Tech (Dec. 22) on the schedule following Thursday's game.
The Gardner-Webb game has been added to the season ticket plan of those fans who selected the TOPPER Plan (7 Game). Single-game tickets for this game as well as Rhode Island (12/13) and Tennessee Tech (12/22) will go on sale this Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 8 a.m. CT through the WKU Ticket Office.
Tickets will be available only to season ticket holders who did not receive tickets for the 2020-21 season. Those fans will receive an email this evening with exclusive on-sale information. For more information, please contact the Ticket Office at 270-745-5222.
