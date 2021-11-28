Western Kentucky went further than it ever had the last time it played in the NCAA Tournament, and it'll hope to build on that this fall.
The No. 16 Hilltoppers will open this season's tournament against South Carolina at 3:30 p.m. CT Friday in Atlanta at No. 8 national seed Georgia Tech.
"We've got a lot of work to do to get prepared for South Carolina," WKU head coach Travis Hudson said. "They're a team that started the year really, really hot, playing really, really well, struggled some in the middle of the season and jumped up and had a huge victory over Kentucky just a few weeks ago, which was probably the thing that got them into the tournament. They're a very, very talented first-round matchup. It's going to be a real challenge for us right away.
"We're glad to be so close. Atlanta is just a few hours down the road and in an environment our players haven't been a part of. We know they have a phenomenal environment at Georgia Tech for volleyball and we're looking forward to the challenge."
WKU (27-1) enters the tournament on a 20-match winning streak, including sweeps over UAB and UTEP in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament and a 3-1 victory over Rice in the final for its seventh C-USA Tournament title since joining the league ahead of the 2014 season. The Hilltoppers also claimed the East Division regular-season title, and has won a combined 14 of a possible 16 league titles since 2014 -- the only year it didn't was 2018, and WKU has not lost to a league opponent since that season and has gone a combined 82-4 over the last three seasons entering the NCAA Tournament.
WKU's one loss this season was to Ole Miss in four sets.
This season marks the 10th time in the last 12 seasons WKU has made the NCAA Tournament and the 14th appearance overall, but the Hilltoppers narrowly missed out on being one of the 16 regional hosts -- the only time it hosted NCAA Tournament matches was in the 2019 season.
While ranked 16th in the latest AVCA poll, WKU is 19th nationally in RPI.
"Our schedule strength just wasn't enough to be a seeded team this year," Hudson said. "It wasn't always in our control. We didn't have a conference schedule until June and we started playing in August, so it was really difficult to schedule around that not knowing if we're playing Rice and how many times we're playing them in the regular season and all those kinds of things, and then you do your best with it.
"Not a lot of teams were traveling a long way due to COVID. Way back in August this was a different world than it is right now, so we had to stay geographically close. We scheduled a preseason top-25 team in Notre Dame at Notre Dame, we played Kansas and Wake Forest and Lipscomb -- it is what it is, but at the end looking back, it wasn't enough."
This year's tournament features 64 teams, with 32 receiving automatic qualification by winning its conference and the other half selected on an at-large basis by the Division I Women's Volleyball Committee.
The first and second round of this year's tournament will take place Dec. 2-4 in a single-elimination format at campus sites based on the 16 national seeds. Louisville was the top national seed, followed by Texas, Pitt, Wisconsin, Baylor, Purdue, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Nebraska, BYU, Minnesota, UCLA, Creighton, Washington and Florida.
Regionals are scheduled to take place Dec. 9-11 at four non-predetermined sites, which will be announced Dec. 5. The national semifinals are scheduled for Dec. 16 and the championship game will be played at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Joining WKU, South Carolina and Georgia Tech in Atlanta is The Citadel.
South Carolina enters at 14-14, but has lost 11 of its last 14 matches -- one of the victories was against defending national champion Kentucky, however. WKU is 1-2 against South Carolina all-time, but the two haven't met since 1993.
Georgia Tech is 23-5 this season and The Citadel -- the Southern Conference champion -- is 14-11 this year. WKU is 1-0 against Georgia Tech, with the last meeting coming in 2005. WKU has never played the Citadel. Georgia Tech and The Citadel will play the first-round game at 6 p.m. CT Friday, and the second-round game between the winners of Friday's first-round games is scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT start.
Last season's tournament was held entirely in Omaha, Neb, and was limited to 48 teams with 30 conference champion automatic qualifiers. WKU entered the event unbeaten in the regular season and C-USA Tournament -- the first time the program had accomplished the feat -- and beat Jackson State and Washington State to advance to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in program history, before falling to eventual national champion Kentucky.
The Hilltoppers are 6-13 all-time in NCAA Tournament matches, and have won first-round matches their last two trips. WKU has advanced to the second round in five of its last seven trips to the NCAA Tournament.
"It will obviously help out tremendously just having that experience under our belt. Especially with that Sweet Sixteen win, it makes us want it just a little bit more," WKU fifth-year senior Hallie Shelton said. "That experience is definitely going to just help us stay calm in big moments and hopefully pursue through it."