The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are going bowling.
The team announced Sunday evening it had accepted an invitation to play Georgia State in the LendingTree Bowl on Dec. 26 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. The game is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN.
"Our players, (head coach Tyson Helton) and his staff have earned the opportunity for another game and we are excited to accept an invitation to the (LendingTree Bowl) against Georgia State on (ESPN) (12/26 at 2:30 ct)," WKU director of athletics Todd Stewart wrote in a post on Twitter. "This marks (WKU football's) 7th bowl game in the last 9 seasons! #GoTops"
WKU finished the regular season 5-6 overall and 4-3 in Conference USA play. The Hilltoppers played each opponent on its schedule since football returned in the fall. The only game that was moved was the finale at Charlotte. The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 28, but later moved to the following Tuesday so the 49ers could clear COVID-19 protocols. The game was canceled the Monday before it was supposed to be played, but later rescheduled for Dec. 6, and WKU won 37-19 in its best all-around performance of the season.
The win over the 49ers concluded a three-game winning streak to end the regular season, after starting the season 1-4. The slow start to the season came against quality competition. WKU lost at Louisville – a Power Five team – and against Liberty, Marshall and at BYU, of which the final three were at one point or currently are in the top 25. The other losses came at UAB and FAU – teams expected to compete for the C-USA championship when the season began.
The NCAA announced in October it would waive bowl eligibility requirements for the fall and waived the minimum number of contests required for FBS teams. Normally, teams would need to hit the six-win mark and have a .500 record to qualify for bowl games – with exceptions made sometimes – but that is not the case this year.
Georgia State is 5-4 overall and went 4-4 in Sun Belt play this season. The Panthers won three of their final four games – the one loss was 17-13 to Appalachian State – and won back-to-back games against South Alabama and Georgia Southern to close the regular season. Georgia State's last game was Nov. 28.
WKU won the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl last year 23-20 over Western Michigan last year thanks to a last-second field goal from Cory Munson. Georgia State lost in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl 38-17 to Wyoming last season. The two programs met in the 2017 Cure Bowl – a game Georgia State won 27-17.
