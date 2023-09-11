Western Kentucky's volleyball team came up short on a potential big win, but came through by meeting another significant challenge this past weekend in their home Holiday Inn-University Plaza Invitational at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Fresh off a grueling five-set loss to No. 17-ranked Arkansas on Friday night, the Hilltoppers had to get right back at it Saturday morning to close out the three-match weekend that started with a Friday-morning victory against Troy.
WKU (6-4) handled that short turnaround with a 3-0 victory over College of Charleston to take two of three matches in the tournament.
"Biggest hurdle that we've crossed all year – it was a big step forward," WKU coach Travis Hudson said. "The Charleston game was the first time this year that in a scenario where we had to pick ourselves up after losing that Arkansas (match) – we didn't get out of here until almost 11 o'clock and had to get right back in here and play the next day.
"Those are the tests that this team hasn't passed so far this year is when we're tired, fatigued – can we bring it the next day? And that's what conference play is all about. We're going to have to play and then get up the next day and play the next day – we're going to have long road trips. So those are the challenges that I am really interested in seeing our team pass. The Charleston match was a big step forward."
WKU enters the final week of nonconference play with a quick road trip down to Clarksville, Tenn., for a Tuesday night matchup against Austin Peay.
Then its back to Diddle for the Hilltoppers, who host the newly renamed Alyssa Cavanaugh Classic on Friday and Saturday. It will be the first tournament WKU has played in that won't feature a top-25 opponent, but Hudson expects quality competition from Ball State and East Tennessee State on Friday before wrapping up with match against Western Michigan on Saturday.
Hudson said a good finish to the nonconference slate – as in winning these four matches – would set up the Hilltoppers nicely for a potential NCAA tournament at-large bid after a rigorous run of matches against top-25 programs Marquette, Penn State and Arkansas.
"We need the fans back out in Diddle," Hudson said. "We feel like if we can get through this week unscathed, we're in really, really good shape RPI-wise for at-large selections (to the NCAA tournament) at the end of the year. But we need to finish this thing right here in Diddle.
" ... It's evident when you watch, we belong with the best teams in the country. Our big challenge as I've said has been taking care of the other ones. And that's what this week is – we're playing a couple really good teams this week and we need to finish this thing right."
Hudson is renaming the tournament to honor Cavanaugh, an all-time great as a player at WKU who passed away at age 24 in 2020 after battling leukemia, is just another way to remember her lasting impact on the program.
"Alyssa Cavanaugh is always present in our minds and in our program," Hudson said. "We continue to just look for ways to honor her, remember her and make her part of the legacy of our program.
"... It's just something that will keep her name alive here because her spirit is certainly within our program, so I think it's a great way to remember her every year as part of our program and our family."