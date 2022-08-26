Hilltoppers try to continue moving football program forward in 2022

Tyson Helton has gotten the Western Kentucky football program back on track since taking over in 2019.
Now, he’s hoping to continue moving the Hilltoppers forward.
The program is coming off a 2021 season in which its record-setting offense helped the team to a 9-5 record, as well as Conference USA East Division and Boca Raton Bowl titles. WKU had multiple players selected within the first four rounds of the NFL draft, and has approved renovations to Houchens-Smith Stadium and the construction of a new fieldhouse.
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to start the 2022 season at home Saturday as the first FBS team to play when it faces Austin Peay at 11 a.m.
“You’ve got to always be progressing. You’ve got to be transforming yourself and staying up to date. I’ve always felt like we’ve done that,” Helton said at the team’s media day. “I think our athletics director, Todd Stewart, has great vision. I think he knows the temperature of college football and what’s going to happen. There’s a lot of challenges in college football right now, but I think our athletic administration does a great job with always giving us the tools and the resources to be successful.
“You’ll see a lot of stuff come in line over the next couple of years. I think that’s important to compete in recruiting and all those kinds of things. I think we’re scratching the surface of what WKU can be, I’ll be quite honest with you. I’ve said that before. I think we continue to progress and keep putting a great product on the field and you’re going to look back in five to 10 years and say, ‘Wow, what a great program. They did it the right way.’ ”
WKU has become a consistent bowl attendee after a rough transition to the FBS ranks. It went 7-5 in 2007 and 2-10 in 2008 as it made the move from the Gateway Conference to the Sun Belt in 2009. Between 2008 and 2010, the Hilltoppers lost 26 straight games before former WKU player Willie Taggart led the team to a 54-21 win over Louisiana on the road. WKU followed with seven-win seasons the next two years, and its first bowl game – the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl.
Bobby Petrino coached the team to an 8-4 mark in his one year in 2013, before Jeff Brohm took over and led the program to new heights. The Hilltoppers won at least eight games each year between 2014-16, with bowl wins each of those years and back-to-back C-USA titles in the final two.
WKU struggled for two years under Mike Sanford after Brohm left for Purdue – it went 9-16 during that time, including just 3-9 the final year – before Helton got it back on track.
Under Helton, WKU has gone 23-15 in three seasons with three bowl appearances and two wins in those games. It was the ninth time in the last 10 seasons WKU has been eligible for a bowl game, and the appearance in the bowl game is the eighth for the program since 2012 – the Hilltoppers went 8-4 in 2013 under Petrino but were not selected for a bowl game. Last year, WKU claimed the league’s East Division title – its first conference championship since 2016.
Since then, WKU’s Board of Regents this summer approved a $4 million to $6 million new press box that is expected to be ready for 2024 and a $32 million to $35 million Hilltopper Fieldhouse that is expected to be ready in 2025.
That leads into this season – one of more normalcy for Helton, who has dealt with being a first-year head coach, the COVID-19 pandemic and conference realignment at the start of his last three seasons.
“Nothing’s normal about a football season, but I guess it’s as normal as it can be,” Helton said. “It does feel like a normal start to a season and that’s exciting. There’s a lot changing in college football right now and you’re always having to adjust and adapt. I think we’ve done a good job adapting so far, but we’ve got to make sure we’re always staying one step ahead of the game.”
The personnel will again look different this fall. WKU lost offensive coordinator Zach Kittley to Texas Tech after one year, and will be on its third defensive coordinator in three seasons with Tyson Summers taking over that role. Ben Arbuckle, Zach Lankford and Josh Crawford will be co-offensive coordinators, with Arbuckle calling plays on game days.
“When you have success, you’re always going to have turnover and that’s a good thing,” Helton said. “When I took the job as the head coach, I said I want each and every one of you to accomplish the goals and aspirations in your career. I think when guys leave you for the right reasons, that’s a really, really good thing. I think we’ve done a great job of hiring a staff that are really, really talented. I think we can pick up where we left off.”
An influx of transfers last year – nearly a quarter of the roster was transfers – helped lead the offense to second nationally in scoring and yards per game – and first in passing yards – but many key players need replaced. That starts with Bailey Zappe, who set single-season FBS records for passing yards and passing touchdowns in his one year with the program, and Jerreth Sterns, who led the country in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, as well as WKU’s second-leading receiver, Mitchell Tinsley.
West Florida transfer Austin Reed will start at quarterback, and WKU still has a deep receiving room with players like Daewood Davis, Malachi Corley, Dalvin Smith and Craig Burt returning, and transfers like Jaylen Hall and Michael Mathison joining the team. Joey Beljan and Josh Simon – who missed almost all of 2021 with a knee injury – are back at tight end, but the Hilltoppers only return two starters on the offensive line. The top two rushers from 2021 have departed, and WKU will look to experienced players like Jakairi Moses and Kye Robichaux, as well as Indiana transfer Davion Ervin-Poindexter, to help replace that production lost.
“Of course everybody knows we were really, really good on offense last year,” Arbuckle said at media day. “Some pieces left and a lot of turnover and stuff, but I’m really excited about the guys we have in here, players-wise and the coaching staff we have. Coach Helton’s done a great job of assembling a staff that works together, a lot of continuity and, frankly, we’re going to try to put our guys in the best position to be successful and score enough points to win the game, whatever that may be.”
Summers is tasked with shoring up a defense that struggled at times last year and allowed 29.4 points per game. The Hilltoppers need to replace two-time C-USA Defensive Player of the Year DeAngelo Malone, and want to bring an “intelligent aggressiveness” this fall after finishing second nationally in takeaways last year.
“We want to be able to be smart with everything that we’re doing, we want to be able to understand conceptually what we’re trying to do, but we do want to play aggressive,” Summers said at media day. “ … You’re seeing aggressive offenses and I really believe our best way to combat that is to play an aggressive style of defense with it. We certainly want to do that with a high degree of intelligence at the same time.”
C-USA eliminated divisions for the upcoming season, and WKU was picked to finish third behind defending champion UTSA and UAB. The Hilltoppers’ nonconference schedule is highlighted by games at Power Five Indiana on Sept. 17 and Auburn on Nov. 19, as well as a unique opportunity to travel to Hawaii for the first time in its second game.
Right now, however, the Hilltoppers are focused on the first one – its Week 0 matchup with Austin Peay at Houchens-Smith Stadium.