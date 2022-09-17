BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Western Kentucky knows it let one slip away Saturday.
But when Sunday arrived, the Hilltoppers were planning to be focused on the next game.
The Hilltoppers missed out on opportunities to claim a Power Five win over Indiana on Saturday and fell in overtime 33-30 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. WKU is scheduled to return home next week to open Conference USA play against FIU at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
“We should've probably won. We should’ve probably beat those guys. I feel like it wasn’t enough for us to just be in this moment and play against a Big Ten team – I feel like we were good enough to beat those guys,” WKU quarterback Austin Reed said. “It’s tough, it’s brutal, it’s one that’s going to sting for a while and probably will beyond this year, but the main objective is just going to have to be focusing on the next game. Conference play starts next week against FIU. We’re going to take what we learn from this game on to that one.”
The Hilltoppers led for much of the game, but failed to put the Hoosiers away in the second half when opportunities presented themselves – WKU’s last three trips to the red zone resulted in no touchdowns, for example. The final trip ended with a 24-yard field goal from Brayden Narveson to put the Hilltoppers ahead 30-22 with just 3:46 to play.
Indiana tied the game with 47 seconds left on a 4-yard touchdown reception to Cam Camper from Connor Bazelak and a two-point conversion where Bazelak found Donaven McCulley open in the end zone.
The Hilltoppers drove down the field and had a chance for a 44-yard game-winning field goal, but Narveson’s attempt was no good. His 39-yard attempt in overtime was blocked, and Indiana won on a 51-yard field goal from Charles Campbell.
It marked another close loss to the Hoosiers – WKU fell 33-31 to them last year in Bowling Green and are 0-5 all-time in the series – but the Hilltoppers now try to put it behind them.
“We’re a good football team. We’re a very competitive team and this one hurts, but we get on the bus and go home and it’s over,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “We get ready for FIU when we wake up tomorrow. We talk all the time, it doesn’t matter if we win or lose, we walk in our facility tomorrow and we’re focused on FIU and trying to beat them.”
Despite the result, the Hilltoppers showed they could play with the Big Ten opponent and will try to take lessons learned into the coming weeks.
“We have to take advantage of every opportunity that we get,” WKU defensive tackle Darius Shipp said. “We can’t hurt ourselves with penalties countless times throughout the game. We’ve just got to … move onto next week.”
While they’ll likely be thinking about the missed opportunities, the Hilltoppers will try to take positives from the loss, like the 545 yards of offense they produced, including 216 rushing. Reed threw for 329 yards and two touchdowns on 33-of-43 passing in his fourth game ever against a Division I team and third this season – the first was against an FCS opponent, the second was the first FBS team he's played against and the Hoosiers marked his first Power Five opponent.
As the center of the offense, Reed will be among the team's leaders trying to get WKU back on track after the tough loss.
“You’ve just got to love up on guys and tell them how proud of them you are and just move on to the next game and keep everybody’s head moving forward,” he said. “It’s really tough for everybody after that game. There’s probably going to be a lot of guys that have rough nights tonight, but it’s just one of those things where you’ve got to love up on people, you’ve just got to tell them how proud of them you are and you’ve just got to kind of keep people focused on the main goal.
“At the end of the day our main goal wasn’t to beat a Power Five team – it was to win Conference USA. We’ve just got to keep people focused on that.”
If there’s a team that knows an early loss to Indiana doesn’t mean the end of the season, it’s the Hilltoppers.
WKU lost to Indiana in its third game last year – it was the second of four straight losses as part of WKU's 1-4 start – but the Hilltoppers reeled off seven straight C-USA wins to claim the league’s East Division. WKU lost to UTSA in the championship, but bounced back for a big win over Appalachian State in the Boca Raton Bowl.
The last time WKU played Indiana before 2021 was in 2015. That season and this fall are the only 2-0 starts the program has had since it moved to the FBS ranks, and both starts were spoiled by a three-point loss to Indiana in Bloomington in the third game – the Hilltoppers fell 38-35 to the Hoosiers in 2015. WKU finished that season 12-2 overall, unbeaten in Conference USA and as the champion, as the Miami Beach Bowl champion and as the No. 24 team in the final AP rankings.
WKU has a good opportunity to bounce back next week at home against FIU – the Panthers have just two wins since upsetting Miami late in the 2019 season, and were blown out 41-12 at Texas State before a bye week this weekend – unlike after last season’s loss to Indiana, when it followed with a road trip to Michigan State.
The Hilltoppers were picked to finish third in C-USA this season, behind UTSA and UAB. WKU will follow the FIU game with a nonconference home game against Troy the following weekend.
“You’ve just got to keep focused on the main goal, and that’s the fact that we didn’t go in this year trying to beat Indiana, trying to beat Auburn – we went into this year trying to win Conference USA,” Reed said. “I think we all wanted to win this game really bad and that was our goal.
"To be honest with you, we’re going to feel like we should’ve won this game and this is probably going to sting for a while, but for us there’s still a lot of season ahead and that’s what you’ve got to remind guys. This isn’t the end, this isn’t the finality, and you can’t let it be that, we’re not going to let the rest of our season go to waste because of it, and we can just focus on what we’re trying to do and take something good from this.”