Western Kentucky hasn't played a football game since Nov. 30, when it beat Middle Tennessee 31-26, and won't play again until facing Western Michigan in the Dec. 30 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
It's a month exactly between games, and one filled with other distractions, like the early signing period, where the Hilltoppers announced 15 signees to the Class of 2020 on Wednesday, as well as the holiday season. Despite all of that, the coaches have been trying to treat the time leading up to the bowl game with some normalcy.
"Tomorrow we have another little walk through, we'll have another practice on Saturday and our guys are approaching it just as if we play on Monday," defensive coordinator Clayton White said following the team's practice Thursday. "That's really been the mindset for us, that we play Monday before we hit the break, so let's make sure we have everything ready to go by the time we come back from Christmas."
The long break has allowed for other opportunities, like treating some of the time like spring ball. Offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis said the team had meetings instead of a full practice Wednesday, a welcome relief with that stress that comes with the early signing period. Both Ellis and White have been impressed with the intensity brought during the practices despite the layoff and believe the schedule they've laid out will have the Hilltoppers peaking for the postseason game.
"So far it's been good. Our kids have a lot of energy. I think we've done a good job of keeping it short and sweet," Ellis said. "We've got a long time before the game, so the kids are showing up every day ready to work and the focus is purely on Western Michigan."
"We have some very nice, spirited practices. I thought our guys went out there today and really had the intensity that we wanted, that the players asked for and the coaches wanted as well," White said. "I think that's the main thing – that we have the right focus, right intensity during these times because you can definitely relax during this time of the year. It's a giving time of the year, but we want to make sure we're still bringing it on the football field."
The players have been trying to treat the time like they did during the regular season, where they went 8-4 and closed with three consecutive wins over Arkansas, Southern Miss and Middle Tennessee – a major difference from the team's 3-9 mark last season where they didn't have the extra time they do this season.
"We've been treating it like a regular-season game, man. We're still going hard, grinding, practicing each and every day," WKU defensive back Ta'Corian Darden said. "The same practices as during the season. We feel no different. We're trying to go out here and get a win."
The coaching staff has also been trying to make sure the mindset is right as the team's break for Christmas approaches, before returning to action to continue final preparation for Western Michigan (7-5). Darden, a redshirt senior, believes the team has embraced that.
"He's treating it like pros. We get a break, get to go home to our family, which is good. We deserve that," Darden said. "Our mindset is right. He's getting our mindset right by grinding hard right now, putting all the grind in right now. He's really pushing us to go hard right now. Then, when we get that break with our family and come back, we'll get back to the grind."
The Russellville graduate was among 13 players honored at Houchens-Smith Stadium before their final home game against Middle Tennessee. For that group, this time is also spent taking in the final game preparation they'll have while with WKU.
"A little different just because it's going to be the last one playing as a Top. It's always going to be tough," redshirt senior offensive lineman Miles Pate said. "It's going to be mixed emotions, but we're going to see about that when it comes."
The First Responder Bowl is scheduled to kick off at 11:30 a.m. CST on Dec. 30.
