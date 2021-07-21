Western Kentucky softball head coach Amy Tudor announced Wednesday the addition of Lipscomb transfer Jessica Bush to the Hilltopper program. A Bowling Green native, Bush played her prep ball at South Warren High School before playing the 2021 season with the Bisons.
“We are excited to have Jess join our team,” Tudor said in a news release. “She has a great work ethic and wonderful attitude. She will positively impact our pitching staff and our team. She is versatile, can hit for power and brings experience.”
During her freshman season at Lipscomb, Bush and the Bisons posted an 18-18 record. WKU’s game with Lipscomb was postponed and ultimately not made up due to scheduling conflicts during the 2021 campaign.
Bush appeared in five games for Lipscomb, starting three behind the plate along with a pinch hit and defensive substitution.
From behind the plate, Bush threw out one of three runners attempting to steal. She scored a run in her collegiate debut against Butler on Feb. 20. Across the season, Bush logged a .938 fielding percentage with 14 putouts and an assist.
During her high school days, Bush collected numerous awards across the diamond and hardwood. She was tabbed a 2015 USSSA All-American for the Great Lakes Region as well as earning All-Region honors twice and an All-District nod. Bush lettered in both softball and basketball and was a Kentucky High School Athletic Association Academic All-State First Team selection in both from 2017-19 in both sports.