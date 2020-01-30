BOCA RATON, Fla. – Everyone on Western Kentucky’s bench thought the call was to reset the clock for one more opportunity to tie the game.
But as Rick Stansbury was drawing up one more play, officials flipped possession and flipped the Hilltoppers into a frantic defensive setup. There wasn’t much they could do from there.
“It was a big moment,” WKU’s Josh Anderson said. “We thought we were going to have the ball back and have a chance to draw up a play and get a bucket and get back on defense, but that wasn’t the case. … It didn’t go our way.”
The Hilltoppers' fast start wasn’t enough to save them down the stretch with an off-game from Carson Williams and nothing from the bench in a 69-65 loss at Florida Atlantic on Thursday.
WKU (14-7 overall, 7-2 Conference USA) shot 35 percent in the second half and had a chance to tie the game on the final possession. Trailing by two, Taveion Hollingsworth drove the lane and had his shot blocked by Cornelius Taylor with 6.9 seconds left and the Hilltoppers appeared to keep possession. But officials reviewed the call during a timeout and ruled that Hollingsworth was the last to touch the ball.
WKU was forced to foul three times as time chipped off the clock, and Richardson Maitre made two free throws with two seconds remaining to seal the Owls' victory, snapping WKU’s five-game winning streak in the conference.
“Had it at the top of the key, took it in and thought I got fouled,” Hollingsworth said. “I thought it was off him also, but it wasn’t a foul and they went and reviewed it and changed it. A tough one.”
The Hilltoppers were in the game despite having just the starting five hit the scoreboard and Williams being limited to six points on 2-for-8 shooting and six rebounds. Josh Anderson made up for that scoring with a season-high 20 points and Hollingsworth dropping in 18 points. Camron Justice played 11 minutes in the first half, but never re-entered the game after halftime as back issues flared up again.
WKU couldn’t do much about the Owls’ 3-point shooting with five triples in each half. FAU quickly overcame a 12-point deficit in the first four minutes with that shooting and dominated in the post. The Owls outrebounded WKU 40-32 and had 15 of their 17 second-chance points come in the second half.
Jailyn Ingram’s 16 points led five players in double figures for the Owls, who also had 14 points off the bench.
“Offensive putbacks the second half hurt us,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “It’s difficult for us without Carson really being who Carson has been. … When it’s all said and done, still a one-possession game. Can’t fault our effort. Our guys played as hard as they could play. Don’t mean they played perfect offensively and defensively, but the effort was there to give them a chance.”
The Hilltoppers started off hot for a change. WKU freshman point guard Jordan Rawls set the tone with a pair of 3-pointers and Anderson had dunks on back-to-back possessions for a 12-0 run to start. Florida Atlantic finally got on the board with a 3-pointer from Cornelius Taylor at the 16:06 mark.
FAU hit its first three 3-point attempts to pull quickly within six at 17-11. The Owls went on to hit five 3-pointers in the first half. They took the lead briefly when Michael Forrest hit two free throws to cap a 10-0 run.
The Hilltoppers responded with a 7-0 run to retake the lead, but limped into the locker room scoreless and with three turnovers in the last 2:18, holding on to a 33-30 lead at halftime.
Rawls had eight points in the first six minutes and didn’t score again the rest of the night.
FAU shot 50 percent in the first 10 minutes of the second half and took its largest lead at the time with 48-44 on Sebree’s 3-pointer. The Hopkinsville native finished with 10 points off the bench, hitting all three of his 3-point attempts.
“They had some guys come off the bench and make big plays and make some big shots,” Anderson said. “Them as a team, they made good shots going down the stretch.”
Anderson got a steal at midcourt and turned it into two free throws that pushed the Hilltoppers back into a 52-51 lead with 9:07 left.
FAU stretched its lead by four a few minutes later, but WKU tied it on consecutive possessions with a putback from Anderson and a driving layup by Hollingsworth.
But the Owls kept firing, with Ingram hitting the team’s 10th 3-pointer to make it a five-point game with 2:58 remaining. The Hilltoppers tied it back up with a 5-0 burst on Anderson’s three-point play and two free throws from Williams with 45 seconds left.
Ingram’s putback 21 seconds proved to be the game-winning basket. Hollingsworth held the ball for several seconds before driving down the right side before the block from Taylor and the change of possession during the timeout.
“Getting back to the locker room, we have benefit of replay,” Stansbury said. “Unfortunately, the people making the decisions didn’t see it as a foul. … That gets magnified because it’s one play, but there were a lot of spots that can be the difference between winning and losing.”
UP NEXT
WKU travels to FIU Saturday at 11 a.m. CST in Coral Gables, Fla. The Panthers lost their first home game of the year in an 84-74 defeat to Marshall on Thursday.
NOTES
Rick Stansbury is now 76-48 in his fourth season as WKU’s coach. … WKU leads the all-time series 16-6. FAU’s win snapped a six-game losing streak to the Hilltoppers. Stansbury is now 4-2 against the Owls. … Josh Anderson’s 20 points marked a season-high. … Jared Savage’s 13 points and 12 rebounds was his second double-double of the season. … WKU has hit a 3-pointer in 1,031 consecutive games dating back to March 15, 1987. … Announced attendance at Roofclaim.com Arena was 1,253.
