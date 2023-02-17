Western Kentucky's softball team kicked off the first day of the Carolina Classic 2-0 with a 6-2 win over Delaware, followed by a 5-1 win against East Tennessee State on Friday in Columbia, S.C.
WKU senior Taylor Sanders showed up big at the plate with three home runs over the left-field wall in the two-game span, the most of her career in a single day.
In the circle, WKU starting pitcher Katie Gardner picked up 10 strikeouts, tossing a complete seven innings against Delaware, while Kelsie Houchens got the start for the second game against ETSU, collectively earning two strikeouts along with Luna Curran and Maddy Wood in relief.
On offense, the Hilltoppers tallied 19 hits, with 12 runs scored for the whole day while only striking out four times collectively as a team.
The Hilltoppers got the bats moving at the top of the first inning against Delaware. Brylee Hage tallied a full-count single into right field, followed by a walk on Taylor Davis. Sanders, in the three-spot, hit the Hilltoppers' first home run of the season – a shot into left field on a full count. Faith Hegh added an RBI double and Kennedy Foote doubled in another run to stake the Tops to a 5-0 lead.
With senior right-hander Katie Gardner in the circle, the Blue Hens pulled off a two-run RBI in with their cleanup hitter to get with 5-2. Hage in center field assisted the final out of the inning, catching the runner advancing from third to home plate.
Already 2-for-2 in the morning, catcher Randi Drinnon notched her fourth RBI of the season with a single up the middle at the top of the second.
Gardner pitched her second complete game of the season, allowing two runs off seven hits and three walks while collecting 10 strikeouts.
In the nightcap against ETSU, Western Kentucky scored in the top of the second after Foote took a sacrifice-fly into foul territory on the right side, scoring Hegh.
In a big third inning for the Tops, Hegh connected for an RBI single, scoring Sanders while Drinnon advanced home on a dead ball out of play after an East Tennessee error.
Hegh later headed home after Schmidt picked up her first hit of the game and fourth RBI of the season.
WKU got its final two runs from Sanders in the fifth and seventh innings, featuring her second and third home runs of the day – both solo shots over the fence in left field.
Houchens got her second start for the season. The Louisville native pitched the first three innings, allowing four hits and a walk before freshman Luna Curran came in for relief. Curran earned the win and finished up with four hits and a run including a strikeout, while Maddy Wood saw action and recorded a strikeout in the circle.
WKU continues play in the South Carolina-hosted Carolina Classic on Saturday with a 4:30 p.m. CT matchup against George Washington.