Western Kentucky's softball team tallied 28 hits and 25 runs across two wins on the opening day of the Chattanooga Challenge on Friday in Chattanooga, Tenn.
WKU's Paige Carter (2), Kendall Smith, Kennedy Sullivan and Jordan Thomas each registered home runs, while Smith and TJ Webster both posted a four-hit outing on the day. The Hilltoppers improved to 5-2 with wins over Ohio (13-4) and Chattanooga (12-2) as Kelsey Aikey earned both wins in the circle.
On the day, Carter (5-for-9; five RBIs), Webster (5-for-5; two RBIs), Sullivan (4-for-9; four RBIs); Smith (4-for-8; three RBIs) and Thomas (3-for-9; seven RBIs) combined for 21 hits and 21 RBIs. As a team, the Hilltoppers hit a collective .418.
From the circle across the wins, Aikey (3-1) tossed nine innings allowing just three runs and eight hits while striking out 15 batters.
In a 13-4 win over Ohio, Sullivan connected for her first of two hits in the game with two outs in the opening frame. Carter delivered her second home run of the season – first of three hits in the game – to give WKU a quick 2-0 lead. From there, Smith sent a 2-2 pitch out of the park as well for back-to-back Hilltopper home runs and a 3-0 advantage.
WKU added to its lead in the top of the third as Smith and Maddie Bowlds each delivered an RBI. Ohio responded in the bottom of the frame with three runs to pull the score within 5-3.
In the top of the fifth, WKU added another tally as Carter reached on a base hit before scoring on a double by Smith.
Ohio would add one more run in the bottom of the sixth to get within two at 6-4 but the Tops exploded for a seven-run top of the seventh for the final 13-4 margin.
In the seventh, Princess Valencia (single, walk), Sullivan (home run), Carter (reached twice on errors) and Smith (single) all batted twice in the frame and each reached at least once. Thomas (double), Madeline Rider (single) and TJ Webster (single) each added hits in the inning as well.
Shelby Nunn started and worked the first three innings with six hits and three runs allowed while walking one and striking out one.
Aikey (2-1) earned the win, pitching the fourth, fifth and sixth frames while allowing two hits, one run, five walks and striking out six.
Katie Gardner worked the final three outs for the Tops and struck out two while allowing one walk and zero hits to close out the win.
In WKU's 12-2 win over Chattanooga, Taylor Davis opened the game with a one-out bunt single before Sullivan slipped a double down the left field line to score Davis. Carter deposited her second home run of the day over the left field fence for a two-run shot to give the Tops a 3-0 lead. WKU added another run on a bases-loaded walk by Carter in the top of the second, pushing its advantage to 4-0.
Chattanooga responded in the bottom of the frame, with a one-out solo home run for its first hit of the game before adding a second run on an RBI base hit.
WKU’s 4-2 lead would stand until the top of the fourth when Webster poked a leadoff single to left field followed by a Thomas home run – her first of the season – pushing the Tops’ lead to 6-2.
The Hilltoppers added two more runs in the top of the fifth as Smith and Taylor Sanders each drew walks and would eventually come around to score. Smith scored on a single from Webster before Thomas’ sac fly allowed Sanders to come home and push the lead to 8-2.
In the top of the seventh, WKU added four more runs to take a double-digit lead into the bottom of the final frame at 12-2. Morgan McElroy led off the inning with a single and scored on a Sanders double. After a Bowlds walk, Webster and Thomas (two-RBI single) followed with base hits before Davis moved both into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. Sullivan would then connect for an RBI-single.
Aikey earned the win, striking out nine batters across six innings. The senior allowed six hits, two runs and four walks in her second victory of the day. Nunn closed out the final inning of work, allowing two hits while striking out one.
WKU will return to action in the Chatt Challenge with two more games Saturday. The Hilltoppers will open the day with a 10 a.m. CST tilt against Tennessee Tech before turning around and facing Lipscomb in a 12:30 p.m. game.
