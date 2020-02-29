Western Kentucky kept its bats hot on day two of the Hilltopper Spring Fling, racking up six home runs including a pair of two home run games from Taylor Sanders and Jordan Thomas on Saturday at the WKU Softball Complex.
The Hilltoppers secured their fifth come-from-behind win of the year in a 5-2 decision over Illinois State before turning in its first walk-off win in a 12-4 five-inning victory against IUPUI.
“We had great plate approaches and scored when we needed to today,” WKU coach Amy Tudor said in a news release. “(Kennedy) Sullivan had a big day at the plate and in the circle. Along with her, Thomas and Sanders both produced four (RBIs) in Game 2. (Brylee) Hage had a great day at the plate as well. In the circle, (Kelsey) Aikey and Sullivan both had great command today. Our ability to keep hitters off balance along with solid defense was key to our success today.”
WKU is now 15-4 on the season and enters Sunday’s tilt with a five-game win streak.
In the final game of round-robin play against Illinois State, WKU struck first – plating a run in the bottom of the second inning. Kendall Smith led off the frame with a single and went to third on a double from Brylee Hage before scoring on an errant throw for the day’s first run.
Illinois State took the lead in the top of the fourth with a two-out home run for a 2-1 advantage before Aikey struck out her eighth batter to get the Tops out of the frame. From there, the Redbirds recorded just one more hit as the Hilltoppers retired nine of the final 10 ISU batters.
A four-run fifth inning secured WKU’s fifth come-from-behind win of the season. Sullivan delivered a two-run double for the lead before Smith followed with a two-run home run for the final 5-2 margin.
Aikey earned the complete-game win in the circle, striking out 12 while allowing zero walks. The senior moved to 7-2 with her fifth complete-game victory of the season. Aikey is now three strikeouts shy of tying for fifth on WKU’s career list, sitting at 436 to date.
Smith finished with a two-hit and two-RBI game while notching her sixth home run of the season.
WKU drew another showdown with IUPUI in the 1 vs. 4 seeded game Saturday after going 3-0 through round-robin play. The Tops went through their lineup in the first trip to the plate, scoring five runs. Thomas opened the game with a home run before Sanders would connect for her first career homer for a three-run shot from the No. 8 slot.
IUPUI responded in the top of the second with a run after a couple hits and struck for two more runs in the top of the third to pull back within 5-3.
WKU got all three runs back in the bottom of the third as Thomas and Sanders each went deep again.
Smith was the last Hilltopper to connect for two home runs in a single game, which occurred April 23 at Middle Tennessee. She was also the last player to record back-to-back home runs, coming Feb. 9, 2019, against Tennessee State.
The Jaguars added one more run in the top of the fourth with an RBI double in their final hit of the game.
WKU plated four more runs in the bottom of the fifth, culminating in a run-rule walk-off double from Sullivan to score Davis for the win. Hage, Sanders, Taylor Davis and Sullivan each had hits in the inning as WKU sent seven batters to the plate.
Sullivan and Sanders each finished with three-hit games while Hage and Thomas both registered two hits. Sanders and Thomas each had four RBIs in the win.
WKU’s four home runs are the most in a game this season.
Sullivan relieved Shelby Nunn in the circle and earned the win after working 2 1/3 innings and striking out five. Sullivan improved to 3-1 on the season with the victory.
WKU will close Hilltopper Spring Fling play with an appearance in Sunday’s championship contest. First pitch against Illinois State is slated for 1:30 p.m. following the consolation game.
