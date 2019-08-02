Gaej Walker is wearing a different-colored jersey at practice and working with another group of teammates than previous years. The redshirt junior is one of a few players experiencing this change-up.
“I love it,” Walker told the Daily News after Western Kentucky’s third day of fall camp Friday. “It’s actually going better than I thought it would. I’m just trying to get better each day and help the team out. I’m just learning fast.”
Whether it’s determined by depth needs or the best use of a player’s skill set, Walker is one of seven Hilltoppers playing at a new position this fall. All but one position change was determined in the spring.
Walker was a defensive back last season and now is listed as a running back. Walker and redshirt freshman defensive back Russell Brown, formerly a wide receiver, are the only two to flip to a different side of the ball.
Walker played at the nickelback position last season and returned his lone interception for a touchdown against UTEP. The 6-foot, 195-pound native of Tampa, Fla., rushed for 500 yards and had six touchdowns his last season in high school.
“I love both positions, so I don’t really have a favorite,” Walker said. “Nickel is already a physical position like running back. I played running back in high school, so it’s not too much (different). I’m just trying to learn everything, take it in and just get right.”
Three players on the defensive side have slid into the linebacker position between junior Kyle Bailey, redshirt junior Demetrius Cain and redshirt freshman Bryson Washington.
Cain appeared in the first four games of last season before an injury sidelined him through portions of spring practice. The Caldwell County High School product played defensive end and will remain a hybrid player this fall when needed.
“Going from defensive end to linebacker, they’re kind of like the same positions but I got better with my hands,” Cain said. “It’s going to be back-and-forth. It’s just wherever they need me. I’m a football player. It’s really coming along because with the new guys in Jaden (Hunter) and Malik (Staples), they’ve helped me study and I’m helping them study, which helps me gain my knowledge back at linebacker.”
Offensively, sophomore Garland LaFrance moved from running back to wide receiver, while freshman and Glasgow native Dalvin Smith is transitioning from receiver to tight end.
LaFrance showed versatility last season as a freshman with 546 all-purpose yards between 33 rush attempts, 20 receptions and 11 kickoff returns. LaFrance was held out most of the spring with an injury and is working out this fall mostly in the slot receiver role.
“It has been a pretty easy transition because I already had the ability in me, but I’m still working hard,” LaFrance said after Thursday’s practice. “The older guys have been really good, we’re all helping each other out.”
Smith’s transition to tight end was decided over the summer. The former Scottie participated in his first spring practices at wide receiver, but head coach Tyson Helton said Smith’s 6-3, 195-pound frame could be best utilized at tight end. The goal for Smith is to use him as an off the ball, receiving tight end and bulk him up to make him a factor as a blocker.
“From an outside receiver standpoint, he’s just too big a guy,” Helton said. “When you move him inside as a tight end, he becomes a fast, real athletic tight end. From the passing game standpoint, he can be utilized. He’s young and we’ll see if we can utilize him this season. We’ll continue to get him bigger and see if we can put some meat on him and let him be involved in the run game.”
