The Western Kentucky track and field team is headed back to Birmingham, Ala., for its final regular season indoor meet at the Samford Invitational.
This is the team’s fourth meet of the season at the Birmingham Crossplex, the location for Conference USA Indoor Championships on Feb. 20-21.
In WKU’s latest outing at the Jaguar Invitational on Sunday, graduate senior Marlowe Mosley took home the individual title in his first 400-meter race of the season with a time of 48.44, the second-best mark in C-USA.
Freshman Kaison Barton finished third in shot put and seventh in weight throw and was named C-USA Male Field Athlete of the Week on Wednesday. Barton has improved his marks in both events in every collegiate meet so far.
The mid-distance and distance group logged five personal bests between Casey Buchanan and Clint Sherman in the 800, Savannah Heckman in the mile, Maddy Hurt in the 3,000 and Zoe Manning in the 5,000. Overall, WKU recorded 17 top-10 finishes in its deepest field of competition yet.
The Samford Invitational will begin with shot put at 9 a.m., followed by women’s pole vault at 10:30 a.m. and men’s proceeding it. Women’s weight throw will begin at noon while men’s weight throw is scheduled for 2 p.m. Running events will start at 11 a.m. with the women’s 5,000 and run all the way through 5:45 p.m. Women’s running events will precede men’s events throughout the day.
